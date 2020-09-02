MURRAY – Gentry House and the Murray-Calloway County Homeless Coalition on Tuesday publicly announced their merger into a new organization, HOPE Calloway.
Nathan Gentry, who was formerly the executive director of Gentry House, took the same role with the new organization. Likewise, former Homeless Coalition Board President Jennifer Riley is now president of the HOPE Calloway Board of Directors.
“The name HOPE Calloway embodies both what we do, offering hope through housing, outreach, prevention and emergency services, and whom we serve, the people of Calloway County,” a news release said. “We will continue to offer transitional housing at The Gentry House and at OpportUNITY House as well as other services such as Life Labs, rental assistance, emergency hotel stays and more. We are looking forward to expanding our services in the coming years as we work together to better serve our community.”
Previously, Gentry House had four apartment units that offered shelter to homeless families with children, and Riley said the Homeless Coalition was founded two years ago to serve the needs of homeless people who don’t fit into that category. In the summer of 2019, the Homeless Coalition bought OpportUNITY House, which contains five apartments and offers shelter to anyone who needs it.
“When the Homeless Coalition first bought OpportUNITY House, that was the point where they had to decide if they would hire staff, but we were able to kind of come together,” said Carter, who started as Gentry House’s executive director in the spring of 2019. “So we’ve been working in partnership since around July of last year. By doing that, it allowed them to really focus on building the facilities and creating that space for people. We were able to come alongside them and help supplement (their efforts) with case management and the day-to-day operations.
“The goal with the merger is just to make it easier for people wanting to get the help that they need, and also, the ones who are looking for a way to serve. (Now volunteers won’t feel) pulled between two organizations. When I first started at Gentry House, there were people – with good intentions – who would say things like, ‘You’d better watch out for the Homeless Coalition. They’re going to steal your thunder.’ (But we would say) it’s not a competition. We don’t really have to compete with each other, as much as we just complement each other. So this is really just kind of a natural progression of the growth of that partnership.
“It’s to say, ‘You know what? We’re all in it together. When one succeeds, we all succeed.’ It just doesn’t make sense for us not to be one organization anymore. If you look at our two boards, some of the founding members of Gentry House were founding members of the Homeless Coalition.”
“We are so fortunate to have Nathan Carter as our executive director,” Riley said. “His leadership as we have navigated the merger, as well as his extensive knowledge of services available to our clients, have been invaluable. We are excited about joining together as one entity to better serve our community.”
Riley said the OpportUNITY House and Gentry House’s apartments would continue operating as they have since they started.
“Nothing’s going to change at all,” she said. “We are going to use it just the same way as we’ve been using it, for transitional housing. OpportUNITY House runs the exact same way Gentry House runs; the only difference is that Gentry House is for families with children and OpportUNITY House can be for anybody. It’s mainly individuals or couples because the apartments are smaller, but we do have one larger apartment that families can live in. So we’ll be able to place families, individuals or couples in one place or the other.
“Gentry House has done an amazing job, but since their programming was for families, we realized there were some folks that needed help who didn’t have children or didn’t have them in their custody. We wanted to step in and help those folks, so that’s why the Homeless Coalition got started. Then Nathan was hired as the executive director for Gentry House and he and I met and we just worked together really well and we started contracting services with them. They were able to fill in gaps that we had and we were able to fill in gaps that they had.”
The new organization’s website is www.hopecalloway.org, and the agency has also launched its Facebook and Instagram pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.