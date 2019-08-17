DEXTER — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said a horse that apparently became spooked died when it was struck by a vehicle Thursday night, resulting in two people being injured.
In a news release, CCSO Deputy Jon-Michael Hill said he was dispatched to a call for a wreck with injuries at the intersection of U.S. 641 North and Wadesboro Road in northern Calloway County near the Marshall County line. Upon arriving, he found a vehicle with significant damage in the southbound lane of 641 North, while a female who was riding the horse was lying in the roadway about 300 yards away at the intersection.
Hill said the female was determined to be 14 years old and had been riding one horse, while a second female, 15, was riding another horse at about 7:18 p.m. He said investigation showed that they were riding their horses in the crossover median of 641 North where it intersects with Roosevelt Road (KY 1346), which becomes Wadesboro Road on the west side of the intersection.
At some point, Hill said the horse on which the 14-year-old juvenile was riding became spooked and, as it crossed the southbound lane of 641, it was struck by a vehicle driven by Laura Faaborg, 51. He said witnesses of the incident reported that the horse became airborne and flew about 20 feet before tumbling to the ground and throwing the rider.
Hill said the other horse and its rider were not struck.
Units from the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took both Faaborg and the 14-year-old juvenile to Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Hill said the juvenile was then immediately loaded into an awaiting helicopter and flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Hill said an ambulance also took the 15-year-old juvenile to MCCH, but that was after the juvenile had requested the transport due to emotional disturbance.
Hill said neighbors reported that both juveniles had ridden the horses across the highway earlier to a residence on Roosevelt and were heading back across the highway to Wadesboro.
Hill said the 14-year-old juvenile was drifting in and out of consciousness after he arrived but was able to speak coherently. He said the juvenile’s vitals were stable prior to the ambulance leaving the scene. No update on the juvenile’s condition was available Friday.
