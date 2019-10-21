MURRAY — More than a year removed from achieving the dream of any horse owner, a Triple Crown, Jack Wolf returned to his college alma mater this past weekend.
However, while his horse ownership exploits — namely being part owner to ‘18 Triple Crown champion and Horse of the Year Justify — was part of the conversation, this was a time for Wolf to talk about his days at Murray State University, and specifically, his time as a football player.
He was a tight end for Murray State teams that competed quite strongly.
“It’s interesting. Back then, everybody saw Western (Kentucky) as our big rival, but I actually thought Eastern (Kentucky) was our big rival more than Western,” Wolf said as he visited fellow football alumni prior to Saturday’s homecoming game with the afore-mentioned Eastern, who left Murray a 34-27 winner at Roy Stewart Stadium.
That probably brought back a painful memory as well.
“You know, Gerald Young (a former Murray State player as well) and I were just talking about the game we played at Eastern in 1968. We got beat 21-20 when Billy Hess had a touchdown called back with about two minutes left. Well, all that Gerald remembered as dropping a pass that (quarterback Larry) Tillman threw and all I could remember is how I screwed up the two-point play that would’ve made it 22-21. I sat down instead of going out for a pass.
“So I was telling Gerald, ‘How come you and I only remember the negative stuff?’
Negatives have been few and far between for Wolf lately. Along with Justify’s Triple Crown, he has watched his Starlight Racing stable do quite well with two horses — filly Ashado and 2-year-old Shanghai Bobby — both having won Eclipse Awards, the highest honor given in horse racing every year.
And it could be that Wolf is on the verge of more success with the upcoming Breeder’s Cup at Santa Anita Park in California. There, he has a favorite for the Breeder’s Cup Juvenile for 2-year-olds, Eight Rings.
“There’s three really good horses that are going to be in this race that seem to stand out, and it just happens that our horse is one of them,” Wolf said, adding that he believes the site of the race is an edge. “We should have the homecourt advantage. That’s where he’s based.”
Wolf also said he has no problems with the biggest day in horse racing being set for Santa Anita, which is where many horses died this year for a variety of reasons. One of those deaths, in fact, happened as one of his horses, Mohawk, was out for a routine workout. Wolf said another horse escaped the area his training staff was working with him, darted onto the track and crashed into the horse that was running alongside Mohawk.
“He got loose and basically T-boned the horse. We were lucky to escape that thing,” said Wolf, who said, “knock on wood,” he has not lost a horse at Santa Anita this year and gives credit to Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who trained both Justify and 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharaoh. “Baffert knows the surface and he’s such a good horseman. He’s not going to have them out there unless they’re 100 percent.”
Speaking of horses, Wolf had his eyes on another creature Saturday. This one is 7 and named Vegas. A gray horse, he is known to all as Murray State’s mascot, Racer One, who runs a lap around the Stewart track when the Racers score a touchdown.
Wolf immediately recalled the ’68 season.
“If we had that horse when we were playing, he wouldn’t get very tired,” Wolf said of how his team was more defensive-minded and did not score a lot. “It’s pretty exciting to watch him. I’ve never seen up close. But I think I should.”
With that, Wolf headed over to where Racer One was being readied for his afternoon of running around the track. There helping was Dr. Shea Porr, head of Murray State’s animal/equine science program.
“He looks really laid back,” Wolf said as he talked with Porr about the horse. “I need to see if I can lay a bet down.”
Porr responded by indicating Vegas is as good as he looks.
“This is his first year, but he was really good in the parade this morning,” she said. “He is very personable. I think the hardest thing you have to worry about is that he doesn’t understand personal space and he just wants to get up and be friendly. So we’ve got to watch out for toes and things like that.”
Porr also said that, similar to what Wolf has said in the past, Vegas did not know that Saturday was “homecoming,” but he could definitely tell that it was a special time.
“Oh yeah, they can pick up on the energy of the people around them. So he might pick that up, but generally we try to keep his routine the same,” she said.
As Wolf departed Vegas, he remarked how the last year has been essentially a whirlwind.
“It’s still just hard to believe that it happened,” he said. “It’s sort of weird. To me, it really didn’t sink in too quickly. Really, it still hasn’t.”
