AURORA – No, it was not done the usual way.
The air was not full of the sounds of saxophones, electric guitars or singers belting out lyrics. There was no crowd with audience members dancing in front of the stage. There was no armada of pleasure boats crowding the waters behind the stage as everyone bathed in the sun.
However, the Hot August Blues Festival did indeed happen this past weekend, with organizers opting for a one-day virtual show on Saturday afternoon consisting of artists performing acoustic sets in a meeting room deep in the bowels of the Kenlake State Resort Park Lodge. That kept the event’s distinction of being the longest running music festival in Kentucky, now at 31 straight years, intact, after it was threatened with canceling due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We wanted to make sure we had one,” said Fulton’s Lew Jetton, a veteran performer of the festival with his band 61 South, as well as the main promoter of the previous three events. He had decided to relinquish that role this year, but decided to assist in order to help the event continue.
“This is the longest continuously running festival in the state of Kentucky. That’s very important. All of these other festivals canceled this year (throughout the Bluegrass State). We had to keep it going.”
The event actually was canceled in May, but as the summer continued, Jetton said the desire to make it happen somehow grew. Originally, the park was to have been the main organizer, but GT Productions with Jetton’s longtime friend Eric Alllen, who was basically Jetton’s right-hand man for the three years he served as main promoter, stepped into the fray a few weeks ago to guide the event. Allen said that Saturday’s setup was literally established last weekend.
Jetton performed along with another Hot August Blues regular, Alonzo Pennington of Princeton, the son of world-renowned thumbpick guitarist Eddie Pennington. They were joined by Cadiz blues player Tim Lynch and Paducah country/blues performer Haleigh Martin, a Murray State alum.
Throughout his set, Pennington told the online audience how much seeing this festival continue this year meant to him and he perhaps had the perfect summation of the day’s activities at the end of one of his songs, where he sang, “my life is better off with the blues.” He then spoke to the audience, uttering “I think all of our lives are better off with the blues.”
“How much did this mean to me? I’m on time! I’m rather notorious for sometimes being late to these things,” Pennington said before taking the stage, explaining just what Hot August Blues has meant to him.
“I’ve probably played it eight or 10 times, but I’ve been coming to it twice as long, ever since I was 17 or 18 years old from Princeton. We’d drive over with some buddies and this is where I got to really feel the blues and got to play the blues with people I’d meet just hanging out at the campground. Yes, there’s great music and the show is always awesome and you can always count on a great time. The coolest part to me, though, is just the fellowship among the people that come here to support the blues. Every year, they come and sit in the amphitheater and it’s really cool.
“It’s a really cool piece of our western Kentucky heritage. That’s it man! Even in the years that I haven’t performed here, I’d still manage to make it down here for one day and hang out. It means a lot to me. This is where I grew, being able to hear people like Koko Taylor and Gatemouth Brown, folks like that back in the day, and the first person to get me up on the stage here was my buddy Lew Jetton and so I’m proud to be a part of it.”
Martin and Pennington could not stay too long because they both had shows to do later Saturday. For Martin, her debut at the festival came hours before she appeared at the popular Nash House in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, where she performed, among other songs, pieces crafted in the last year at her alma mater, where she graduated in 2018.
“My current single is actually a group of three songs called ‘Trilogy’ and they are ‘ I’m not that Blind,’ ‘Burn’ and ‘Wine Down,’ and that just came out and we recorded that at Murray State University. We did it with the recording department,” said Martin, who majored in music business. “Actually, it was the recording class that worked on and it was really cool. I got to talk about my music, but I also got to see all of their talent with putting these songs together.
“I’m so excited to be here. This is one of those festivals that I’ve always watched and wanted to be part of. I’m so stoked to have performed. This is awesome!”
Lynch, who currently resides in Cadiz and works at a Murray music store, also made his Hot August Blues debut Saturday.
“Usually, I’m playing somewhere else when this happens. I never have made it out to (the festival),” Lynch said. “I thought it was great idea (when organizers were putting Saturday’s show together). I wanted to be involved. I remember seeing the posters of all of the artists that have played here. I always wanted to play the festival.
“I’m honored.”
Plans are for the event to return to its usual home at the Kenlake Amphitheater next year, but Allen said that is dependent on where the pandemic stands.
