AURORA – It’s once again time for music fans to rock out at the lake as the Hot August Blues Festival makes its annual return to Kenlake State Resort Park next weekend.

Eric Allen, one of the organizers of the festival, said this is the festival’s 33rd year, and he has been involved in some capacity – either as organizer or performer – for about nine years. He said the event, which takes place at the park’s amphitheater overlooking Kentucky Lake, once again has an impressive lineup that will not disappoint blues fans.