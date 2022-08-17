AURORA – It’s once again time for music fans to rock out at the lake as the Hot August Blues Festival makes its annual return to Kenlake State Resort Park next weekend.
Eric Allen, one of the organizers of the festival, said this is the festival’s 33rd year, and he has been involved in some capacity – either as organizer or performer – for about nine years. He said the event, which takes place at the park’s amphitheater overlooking Kentucky Lake, once again has an impressive lineup that will not disappoint blues fans.
“We’ve got the headliner Friday night, Tee Dee Young, who’s a Kentucky native and kind of a blues legend in Kentucky,” Allen said. “We’re really excited about him as the opening night headliner, and opening up for him is Duwayne Burnside, who is R.L. Burnside’s son.”
According to his website, Young is a native of Lexington and has been performing and playing for 54 years. He reportedly got his start playing the guitar sitting by the railroad tracks at the age of 13 and learned the basics of playing the blues an elderly gentleman, the late Harrison Coleman. He picked up singing from his late father, gospel singer Leonard Young, and was later be influenced by his late brother George Young. In his career, he has opened for blues and R&B musicians such as Lil “Howling” Wolf, Aretha Franklin, James Brown, All Green, Johnny Rawls, Guitar Shorty and Big Bill Morgan, to name a few.
R.L. Burnside was a legendary North Mississippi blues musician who died in Memphis in 2005. According to Allmusic.com, Duwayne Burnside is one of R.L.’s 14 children and has been a frequent performer with the North Mississippi Allstars since the early 1990s, when that group, fronted by Luther and Cody Dickinson, formed. He has released three solo albums, “Live at the Mint” (1999), “Under Pressure,” (2005) and “Live at the L.A. Mint” (2008). His latest recording, “Acoustic Burnside,” is due to be released next month, and a couple of singles from the album are out now.
“Then on Saturday, the headliner is Kara Grainger from Australia, and opening for her is Rachel Crowe,” Allen said. “Rachel actually won the Tee Dee Young Blues Award at the Lexington Music Awards this year. So we’ve got Tee Dee Young playing Friday and then Rachel on Saturday, who won the award that’s actually his namesake.”
According to her website, Grainger is from the Sydney, Australia area and joined her brother, Mitch Grainger, to form the band Papa Lips at the age of 16. In 2008, she signed to Australian label Craving Records and was invited to the U.S. by producer David Kalish. She subsequently recorded her debut solo album, “Grand and Green River,” which received critical acclaim and remained in the top 30 of the Americana Charts for 38 straight weeks. She has since released three further albums while living in the U.S., the site said.
While the main festival starts Friday, Allen said there will also be a free concert by Tim Lynch at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Kenlake Lodge Lawn. Allen said he is the national artist representative for Harper Guitars, one of the festival’s sponsors, which will open Saturday with an open jam session.
“There’s the free Tim Lynch concert on the lawn, and then there’s three (artists) Friday, and then we have five on Saturday, plus a new thing this year that we’re doing starting off the stage on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. is the Harper Guitars Blues Jam session,” Allen said. “There will be an open jam for artists to come up and play, and that will go for almost three hours. That’s going to be hosted by Alonzo Pennington. So that will be cool; musicians can come and actually play, and there will be some guitars and bass guitars that they can play provided by Harper Guitars.”
Allen said another notable change this year is that three blues organizations that have not been involved with the festival in several years are back.
“The artists that are playing represent the Central Kentucky Blues Society, the Kentucky Blues Society and the Kentuckiana Blues Society,” Allen said. “… They had always been been a big part of the festival in the past and we’re welcoming them back.”
The festival will be Aug. 26-27. Tickets will be available at the gate and may also be purchased at kenlakehotaugustblues.com. The schedule is as follows:
• 6 p.m. – A Different Sound
• 7:30 p.m. – Duwayne Burnside
• 12:30 p.m. – Harper Guitars Blues Jam, hosted by Alonzo Pennington
• 5:30 p.m. – The Phonics
• 8:30 p.m. – Kara Grainger
