AURORA — As the final Saturday of the month of August has loomed this summer, many blues fans have had long faces.
They have known since May that the Hot August Blues festival at Kenlake State Resort Park in Aurora would not be happening this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There would be no dancing in front of the stage at the park’s amphitheater, no sitting in the sun on a Saturday afternoon listening to some of the top blues artists in the business or seeing the armada of boats sitting in the waters of nearby Kentucky Lake, many with multiple occupants enjoying the performances while swimming in the waters near their vessels.
To quote famed blues legend B.B. King, “the thrill was gone,” at least for this year, also ending the event’s distinction as Kentucky’s longest running music festival, having achieved 30 consecutive years. All of a sudden, though, that thrill is back.
Yes, there will be a 31st annual Hot August Blues event on the final Saturday of 2020 and the streak will continue. This past weekend, it was announced that a significantly toned-down version had been assembled for Saturday, starting at 3 p.m.
“It came down to the fact that it’s the longest-running music festival in the commonwealth, you know? We didn’t want to give that up and we decided that we wanted to do something,” said coordinator Eric Allen on Monday. Allen spent the past three years as one of the main assistants for blues standout Lew Jetton who had decided to leave that role this year. Allen is part of GT Productions, which has taken over the management role.
Allen also had worked with the event a few years before Jetton, who resides in Fulton, assumed the lead role in 2017.
“If it stops, well, that means that anybody that’s done one for one or two years would be longer than us. We couldn’t have that,” he said. “Now, Lew had been talking about, if we needed somebody to play a real quick set, he could do one himself by playing one or two songs, just to say that we had something. That was probably about a month ago, but we said that we didn’t want it to look like we were doing something just to do something.
“Then, over the weekend, we had some people agree to play and donate their time.”
Jetton will now be one of four artists who will perform solo acoustic sets on Saturday. Also on the bill will be Tim Lynch from the Clarksville, Tennessee area, Haleigh Martin of Paducah and Alonzo Pennington of Princeton.
However, there will be some noticeable differences to Saturday’s event, the first of these being the venue. Instead of the amphitheater near the Kenlake Tennis Center, the music will originate from a much smaller stage established at nearby Cherokee Park, a little north of the amphitheater.
The next change will be the fact that no spectators will be on the concert grounds as, in the name of safety, the event is being live streamed virtually. However, Allen said an attempt is being made to allow for a boat group to assemble as it would any other year with boats, socially distanced of course, gathering near Cherokee in a manner where their occupants can watch the performers, who will be facing the water.
“The biggest reason (for moving to Cherokee) is that it has a locking gate we can use to keep people from coming down. We’re wanting to do this the safest way possible for these musicians and the people working it as well,” he said. “For the boats, we are going to try to have some kind of P.A. setup that’s facing the water, where they can come in and listen, and maybe see it too, but we are going to have speakers facing the water.
“I’m not sure how well boaters will be able to see the artists, though. We’re not talking bands here, just solo acoustic performers (mainly with a guitar and a microphone), and we’re going to have a camera filming, so there’s a chance the boaters might get a good view of the camera person’s back in front of the artist.”
Fans can follow the progress online live at either Facebook or Instagram. Allen also said plans are to have singer/songwriter Brick Briscoe, host of the popular “The Song Show” on radio, as well as the PBS television show “Any Road,” interview the artists Saturday and have those interviews be broadcast live from Cherokee.
“Plans are for Brick to pretty much be the emcee,” Allen said. “We’re basically going to have two camera shots, one that will be mobile and the other will go to Brick while we’re getting the next musician.”
Still, Allen admits that he wishes this year had no steps needing to be taken against a coronavirus, simply from the fact that the event seemed to be on a major roll after last year. That event at Kenlake left the amphitheater buzzing with a powerful lineup that included the likes of Memphis legend Reba Russell, Chicago blues queen Joanna Connor, guitar stars Boscoe France and Jonathon Long, as well as festival regulars Big Al & the Heavyweights and the Memphis All-Stars.
“Last year, we had park staff, and I mean these are people who have been there as long as 15 years, tell us that was the biggest crowd they had ever seen,” Allen said. “So we want it to be back next year to what everybody is used to.
“This is something that western Kentucky has that no one else does. We’re known all over for this and within the blues community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.