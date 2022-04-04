MURRAY – The no till method of farming allows Calloway farmers to preserve the few precious feet of topsoil by reducing the release of carbon dioxide, minimizing soil disturbance, and conserving water. This method originated in Christian County by Henry Young.
The farmers who engineered the technique discovered that there isn’t one way to manage soil health. These farmers selected the most beneficial environmental and economic factors to develop better soil managing skills than with conventional tiling.
Randy Tucker, a local Calloway farmer in Kirksey, who uses the no till method, said that the reason the no-till method is popular among farmers is because it keeps the soil from eroding away.
“We only have a couple of inches above the production ground that’s considered topsoil… we’re trying to maintain or create more topsoil instead of letting it erode,” Tucker said. “We didn’t have much water for awhile, everything was so dried out and the first layer was like sand blowing away.”
No-till practices can help establish regenerative and climate resilient farms when combined with other regenerative methods such as cover cropping and agroforestry.
Modern no-till tractors allow farmers to sow seeds without tilling the soil, saving time and money.
According to “Innovating conservation agriculture: The case of no-till cropping,” no tillage is a method that can be loosely adopted “with a primary goal of saving soil and moisture while producing a crop that is ‘satisficing’ profitable.”
Tucker said that no till creates better production, maintains moisture in the ground, and helps increase the amount of organic matter which is crucial to keeping the land arable.
Tilling the soil releases the carbon stored inside, which provides a temporary nutrient for the crops, but ultimately contributes to greenhouse gasses.It also reduces the need for chemical fertilizers that emit greenhouse gasses, enriching the biodiversity in the soil.
Tucker said, “I can show you where the land has changed (from years of no tilling)... the affect was so noticeable that we started no till on some acres because it was being torn apart from tilling.”
According to regeneration international.org, “studies have shown that organic no-till practices, when combined with cover cropping and organic management, help increase soil organic carbon by up to 9% after two years and 21% after six years.”
A common misconception about no-till farming is that farmers can only use this practice if they plant genetically engineered (GMO) crops which typically require herbicides.
This is not the case because there are two types of no-till farming: conventional and organic.
To manage weeds, conventional no-till farming uses an even higher amount of herbicides compared to tillage based farming. Organic no-till farming uses several methods to manage weeds without the use of herbicides. These methods include cover crops, crop rotation, and tools such as a roller crimper.
Tucker said, “No till is something to look at if you’re going to make soybean or corn production. (The no till method) needs to be done soon before the land gets worse. You can’t bring soil back from erosion.”
Tucker was honored at this year’s Calloway County Conservation Banquet by receiving the Master Conservationist Award. To be considered for this honor, the honoree is an environmentally conscious landowner who practices good soil and water stewardship. The land user must have completed more than 90% of needed practices as determined by their conservation plan. Tucker was introduced as being one of the first farmers in Calloway County to use the no-till method of planting. Tucker remarked that in those first years of using this method, many comments were made to him that his crops would not grow. But he proved them wrong and now most farmers use this method.
