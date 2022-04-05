MURRAY – Many apartments and homes in Calloway are prone to ant infestations due to the changes in weather in the spring. These changes can drive ants indoors looking for more hospitable areas to live.
Rick McGee, the owner at McGee Pest Control in Murray, said that these cool spring nights have been keeping the ants from being active. McGee predicted that the ant infestations will be widespread this year. This is due to the large amount of ground moisture causing the ants to thrive.
To keep the ants at bay, place ant traps near drains, under the stove and refrigerator, in the corners of kitchen cabinets, and near any openings in the wall.
Sprays can be used to slowly poison ants. In the case where they already established a food supply, they might ignore the bait. Use a non-repellant spray as this allows them to walk through the spray and take it back to the colony. The non-repellant spray won’t kill on contact, but will be more effective in spreading and infecting the ants.
McGee said, “We take care of them pretty easily. We have to do treatment around the perimeter of the building, we do crack and crevice treatment where they try to get into the building. We have bait matrixes to put out… they take the bait and take it back to the colony.”
Apply the sprays to crevices, baseboards, window sills, and door frames. Don’t apply the spray where food is prepared. Keep all ant treatments away from kids and pets as most have toxic ingredients.
Alicia Thorne, the bug control supervisor at Servall said, “The worst thing I’ve seen people do to treat their infestation is using pesticide inside, putting it all over countertops. They put it wherever they were seeing ants in their home. This is not how it should be used. (The pesticide) should be used on wall boards, cracks and crevices. It shouldn’t sit on the surface where you’re going to prepare your food.”
Insecticide can be applied to the outside of the home and under the house siding to keep ants from crawling into the home.
It’s also important to trim the vegetation around the home, keep the garbage areas tidy, and seal the pet food in air tight containers. Hummingbird food is also really attractive to ants, so keep the feeders away from the house.
Thorne said to pick up fallen limbs and branches because the ants will use them as small pathways to get inside the home. If you can see daylight coming through crevices, it’s possible they can get in through that area.
Keep the ants out of the house by trimming back trees and shrubs. Try to follow the trail of ants back to the colony and treat the infestation with insecticide. In many cases the ants will have more than one colony in a couple of locations.
The ideal way to eradicate the nest is to follow the ant trail back to its source and spray it directly, said Thorne.
Ants follow each other because each leaves a pheromone trail left by the first ant who traveled that path. The chemical signals that attracts ants and guides its fellow ants to those exact locations for food and water. The more the ants use that trail, the stronger the pheromone scent becomes.
This is good news for the home owner since the pheromone trails make it easy to see where ants enter and exit your home. But beware! Since the ants follow the pheromones left by other ants, they’ll follow a strong marking pheromone left by a squashed ant. If you don’t want a worse infestation, don’t squish the first ant. If you spray them with cleaner the ant leaves the pheromone trace behind attracting more ants.
While a dead ant might be a signal that represents danger, that doesn’t mean that it instantly scares the ant away. Ants are pretty intelligent, and try to investigate their dead before carrying them away.
“Call a licensed reputable pest control company. What they’ll want to do first is probably an inspection to see the breadth and width of the infestation and how widespread it is.” said McGee. “They might even do a treatment at the first appointment if it’s not a building wide infestation.”
