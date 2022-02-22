FRANKFORT – Murray’s state senator recently filed legislation to make sure school districts are explicitly allowed to feed students breakfast during the first 15 minutes of instructional time.
According to a news release, the nonprofit organization Feeding Kentucky – whose board of directors includes representatives from seven member food banks – hosted a press conference on Feb. 9 to support Senate Bill 151 and House Bill 435, legislation filed in the General Assembly to remove the “barrier to breakfast” by clarifying the current law regarding breakfast at school. According to the Legislative Research Commission website, SB 151 would amend KRS 158.070.
“The simple change will leave no ambiguity as to what is allowed: Under the proposed legislation, school districts (participating in the Federal School Breakfast Program) are permitted to serve breakfast during the first 15 minutes of instructional time,” Feeding Kentucky said. “Currently, school districts across the Commonwealth say that they do not know if breakfast during instructional time is permitted by state law or not.”
State Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray) filed the legislation in the Senate, and Rep. Steve Riley (R-Glasgow) filed the bill in the House.
“Far too many students across Kentucky are missing the most important meal of the day because they cannot get to school early enough for the scheduled breakfast time,” Howell said in the release.
“In fact, only six of 10 students who are eligible for free and reduced meals eat breakfast,” Riley added. “Long bus rides and other circumstances out of students’ control should not be a factor here. All of our students should have the opportunity to eat breakfast.”
Howell introduced the bill in the Senate on Feb. 8, and it passed out of the Education Committee last Thursday, Feb. 17.
“In the last legislative session, this got stuck in committee,” Howell told the Ledger & Times. “We had a couple of people that were concerned that we would start a precedent here of shortening the school day, or they thought we didn’t need to be giving up the minutes, so some of the changes to the bill addressed some of those concerns – especially with the instructional minutes because we allowed them to take the breakfast to class with them. That addressed some of the concerns for some of the people who were reluctant to vote for it the last time. It passed in the committee unanimously, and I would be surprised if it doesn’t have very strong support on the floor when we take the full vote.”
Before he was elected as a state senator in 2020, Howell served on the Murray Independent School District Board of Education, so he had exposure to the issue of childhood hunger in that position. Besides that, though, he said he seen the problem up close with his children’s peers.
“When my kids were in elementary school, I would volunteer in their classes and work one-on-one with a kid who needed some extra reading help and that sort of thing,” Howell said. “When I did that with one of my kids in first grade, I (worked with) a little boy in that class to do one-on-one reading with him and he was late so many days. Like so many of our students, free and reduced lunch is the only food they eat all day. He came from a very food insecure household, so I would see that and we would sit and read while he ate breakfast.”
Howell said he often read with that boy in the cafeteria, and he later learned that many other schools also allow students to either eat late or bring food to class. Unfortunately, he said, this wasn’t true everywhere in Kentucky because the law wasn’t clear enough.
“Honestly, with the way (the Kentucky Department of Education) has been known to operate with some of our schools, I can see that being a legitimate concern because (administrators) wouldn’t want to be called to the carpet for not having all of their instructional minutes,” Howell said. “Most of them were doing it anyway, but some were not and KDE wouldn’t issue any guidance, so we just fixed it with a law that allows 15 minutes to feed those kids and send them to class.”
Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles praised the bill at the Feb. 9 press conference.
“During my time in office, I have worked hard to reduce hunger in every county across the Commonwealth,” Quarles said. “One thing we’ve learned these last few years is that it’s hard for our kids to be hungry to learn when they are just plain hungry. … I applaud my friends Senator Howell and Representative Riley for leading the charge to make sure our kids get fed.”
In addition to Feeding Kentucky, several other organizations throughout the state have also expressed their support for this legislation, including Kentucky Youth Advocates, Kentucky Community Farm Alliance and No Kid Hungry.
“Students who start their school day with a full belly are more likely to perform better on tests, attend more days of school, and graduate from high school – setting them on a path to become less likely to struggle with hunger as adults,” said Kentucky Youth Advocates Executive Director Terry Brooks. “By recognizing this connection between school breakfast and academic achievement, Kentucky is rethinking how and where school breakfast is served with passage of Senate Bill 151 by the Senate Education Committee.”
