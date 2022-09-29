MURRAY – The Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) this week named Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray) and Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) 2022 County Advocates.
KACo Executive Director Jim Henderson presented the awards Monday at the Calloway County courthouse. Both legislators were praised for their steadfast commitment to county governments and residents.
“The December 2021 tornadoes were devastating to western Kentucky, and Sen. Howell played an instrumental role in helping pass legislation to get the region back on its feet,” Henderson said. “KACo appreciates his tenacity and our positive working relationship.”
The 2022 Regular Session also saw efforts to assist counties in dealing with delinquent tax bills.
“House Bill 245 would have saved county tax dollars when addressing blighted and abandoned properties,” Henderson said. “We are indebted to Rep. Imes for sponsoring the bill and look forward to making more progress on this important issues.”
Howell and Imes have both served in their respective legislative bodies since 2021. Howell’s senate district covers Calloway, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon and Trigg counties. Imes represents Calloway and part of Trigg County.
The KACo County Advocate award recognizes state lawmakers who supported counties by sponsoring or shepherding legislation that helps counties provide services and infrastructure to residents and businesses.
