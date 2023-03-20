MURRAY – Thursday evening, the Kentucky Senate passed Senate Bill 47, which would legalize medical marijuana in the commonwealth by a 26-11 vote. This comes in sharp contrast to last year’s legislative session when the Senate let a similar bill die in committee.
Senator Jason Howell (R-Murray) was one of 19 Republicans who voted in favor of the bill. He said he voted for it because he thought “it was the right thing to do.”
“This was not an obvious vote for me; I spent a lot of time working through this one,” Howell added. “I did my own kind of balancing test on this – does the good outweigh the bad? Does what we know it can do outweigh the potential harm? And in my opinion, it did.”
Under SB 47, registered qualified patients, designated caregivers and visiting qualified patients can apply for a registry identification card, which allows the acquisition, administration, possession, transfer, transportation or consumption of medicinal cannabis or accessories by a cardholder. Consumption of marijuana by smoking is prohibited, and cardholders are not allowed to cultivate marijuana.
The marijuana from which the medicinal compounds, called cannabinoids, are derived must be grown in Kentucky by licensed cultivators and can only be grown indoors.
The bills allows cannabis use to treat six medical conditions: any type of or form of cancer, regardless of stage; chronic, severe, intractable or debilitating pain; epilepsy or any other intractable seizure disorder; multiple sclerosis, muscle spasms or spasticity; chronic nausea or cyclical vomiting syndrome that has proven resistant to other conventional medical treatments; and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Prescribers must have a bona fide practitioner-patient relationship established with the person for whom they are prescribing cannabis for treatment.
The bill also includes language that would allow additional medical conditions to be included if the Kentucky Center for Cannabis Research (KCC) determines sufficient scientific evidence exists to demonstrate that individuals diagnosed with that condition are likely to receive medical, therapeutic or palliative benefits from the use of medicinal marijuana.
The KCC was established last year following the passage of House Bill 604, a bill which garnered strong bipartisan support in both chambers.
The House has yet to vote on SB 47, which was sponsored by Steven West (R-Paris); however, it has had its first reading, which means it is on track for passage on the last day of the legislative session, March 30. Given similar legislation has been passed by the House in the past, it is anticipated that will be the case this time as well.
As of Saturday, Representative Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray), who voted against last year’s legalization bill but in favor of establishing the KCC, could not definitively say how she will vote.
“I have always been a hard no,” Imes explained, “but I have heard some very compelling testimonies of how it’s helpful. I’m still just pondering and praying over it.
“I kept hearing last year, ‘Well, we have medicines for this and medicines for this. Why would you need the cannabis?’ and I heard some people (say), ‘Well, I tried this, and I tried that. The cannabis is better.’ So, I guess that’s where I am trying to rethink and trying to have the right discernment to know how to decide on this.”
Imes said that she likes that the bill is restricted to a few medical conditions but that it allows more conditions to be included if the KCC deems there is sufficient research to back it up. Her main concern is how it would be regulated.
During last week’s Team Kentucky Update, Gov. Andy Beshear (D), who has been a vocal supporter of medical marijuana, said that, although there are some provisions he would like to see changed, he supports the legislation.
“There aren’t enough conditions in it that people may be suffering from that need the assistance of medical marijuana, but I will take a start; and certainly, it is a start,” Beshear said. “… I really hope that they will push it through, and even though I believe isn’t perfect, I would sign it. It is a step in the right direction.”
“They effectively started (the KCC) in ’22-’23, and this doesn’t go into effect until 2025,” Howell said, implying the list of conditions could possibly be expanded before 2025. “So, we’re going to have a good two plus years of data from the center to look at before this bill goes into effect. And we do meet for session every year.”
In November, Beshear signed an executive order allowing people diagnosed with one of 21 different conditions, including all six conditions outlined in SB 47 in addition to conditions such as glaucoma, hepatitis C and fibromyalgia. Beshear acknowledged his executive order is not perfect and that it is still difficult for those who qualify to actually access medical marijuana, which is why, he says, establishing a statutory framework is necessary.
“I’m more concerned about our drug issues from synthetic drugs, like opioids and that sort of thing, than I am any potential or long-term harm from medical marijuana,” Howell noted. “The risk and harm associated with oxycodone – and I’m just using that as an example – is a lot worse than the risk and harm of medical marijuana, in my opinion.
“The highly addictive synthetic drugs that are approved by the FDA, that we know have such harmful, long-term impacts on the people that take them or get hooked on them and their families and everything else… we just don’t see a real proliferation of that in people who are recreational marijuana users. So, the downside risk to me was less than it is with some of the synthetics that are already on the market. If some people that were using those more addictive drugs switched over to this, that would even be a net gain in my book.” n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.