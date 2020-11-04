MURRAY — On a day America saw one of its most intensity-driven elections ever, Jason Howell enjoyed one of the easiest races of anyone Tuesday.
He had no opponent. And at the end of the day, he knew that he was headed to Frankfort as the new Kentucky 1st District state senator, on his first attempt at running for a statewide office.
“And it’s a beautiful thing,” the Murray Republican said Tuesday night after the votes had been tallied. No Democrat, Independent or candidate of any other party had entered the race since June when Howell won the GOP primary by default.
“(Longtime state Sen.) Daymon Thayer (a Georgetown Republican) called me today and I told him that I hope this is hardest race that I have to run. But what I did today is I went to work (as an attorney). The only difference is that me and (daughter) Mary Browder went to Cadiz to talk to people about St. Jude (where she was treated for cancer several years ago), and that’s kind of how I see this. I’m going to just live my life and go to work.”
With that, Howell quickly focused on the task that lay ahead for him in Frankfort.
“What do you do in this environment?” Howell asked, referring to issues such as the economy, badly torn by the effects of COVID-19, as well as the ongoing state pension crisis. “We’re going into a legislative session (starting in January) of having to come up with a budget during a time where we have never done it. Plus, we’re having to do this in an environment that is made more difficult because of a lack of tax revenue.”
Howell said that Gov. Andy Beshear’s steps in attempting to stem the coronavirus have been damaging to Kentuckians. However, while critical of the Democrat, he also acknowledged that the job Beshear is trying to do is extremely difficult.
“I would not want to be in his shoes,” he said. “I would say that the governor has probably not been in a situation where he was making less than $200,000 a year. How can he understand what we are going through?
“There is lots of struggle going on right now. But how can he help the 26-year-old mother who has a 6-year-old and 4-year-old child and can’t afford to take them to daycare. Who’s taking care of her when she’s an assistant manager at a store and can’t afford to take care of them at home?
“Doesn’t (the Senate) need to be that way? Don’t we need more people that live like the majority of the people of the commonwealth live on a daily basis?”
Howell is replacing two-term Republican Stan Humphries of Cadiz, who chose not to seek a third term this year.
