FRANKFORT — Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester) has named Senator Jason Howell (R-Murray) as co-chair for the newly formed Multimodal Freight Transportation System Improvement Task Force.
This task force was established by House Concurrent Resolution 72, sponsored by Rep. Tom Smith (R-Corbin). The task force will study and make recommendations regarding ports, freight, and air terminals to review, correct, secure, and expand economic development opportunities. This includes:
• Ports for bulk river and rail service and transit terminals for trucking and air freight,
• The state of the current freight transportation system,
• Identifying gaps, where services are unavailable, existing facilities where backlogs exist, and where expansion is warranted
• One-time and recurring funding opportunities to fund improvements and maintain the system.
“I’m excited to get to work on this extremely important task force,” said Howell. “Many folks outside of our region do not realize the 1st Senate District is home to two of the most consequential waterways in all of North America: the Mississippi-Ohio river and the Tennessee-Cumberland river confluences, essentially making us the epicenter of the eastern United States supply chain. This makes not just west Kentucky, but our entire commonwealth—with its nearly 1100 miles of commercially navigable waterways—one of the most appealing and untapped states for economic investments and development in the entire country.
“I want to thank President Stivers for allowing me the opportunity to help lead this consequential task force and look forward to working with my fellow co-chair, Rep. Suzanne Miles, as well as all of my colleagues as we identify ways to continue making Kentucky’s transportation grid system a model for the rest of the nation.”
“Jason is well-qualified to lead this task force as Senate co-chair,” Stivers said. “I have the utmost confidence in his ability to guide this task force and ultimately develop sound policy reforms for the Kentucky General Assembly to consider in the 2024 Legislative Session.”
The members of the Multimodal Freight Transportation System Improvement Task Force are
• House Majority Caucus Chair Suzanne Miles (R-Owensboro) - co-chair,
• Senate Transportation Chair Jimmy Higdon (R-Lebanon)
• Sen. Cassie Chambers Armstrong (D-Louisville)
• Sen. Brandon J. Storm (R-London)
• Sen. Johnnie Turner (R-Harlan)
• Rep. John Blanton (R-Salyersville)
• Rep. Chris Freeland (R-Benton)
• Rep. Smith, R-Corbin, and
• Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty (D-Martin)
Each task force consists of 10 legislative members:
The House speaker appoints four members of the House majority.
The House minority floor leader appoints one member of the House minority.
The Senate president appoints four members of the Senate majority.
The Senate minority floor leader appoints one member of the Senate minority.
The Legislative Research Commission formed additional special committees to conduct business over the interim period and include the Task Force on School and Campus Security, the Jail and Corrections Reform Task Force, the Health and Human Services Delivery System Task Force, the Certificate of Need Task Force, the Lottery Trust Fund Task Force and the Task Force on Local Government Annexation.
Each task force will submit its findings and recommendations to the Legislative Research Commission by December 4.
Task force meetings will be live-streamed via the LRC YouTube Channel and ket.org/legislature. Archived footage of meetings can be accessed at KET.org/legislature/archives and on the LRC YouTube Channel. Follow the LRC Legislative Calendar for task force meeting information.
