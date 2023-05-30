FRANKFORT  — Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester) has named Senator Jason Howell (R-Murray) as co-chair for the newly formed Multimodal Freight Transportation System Improvement Task Force.

This task force was established by House Concurrent Resolution 72, sponsored by Rep. Tom Smith (R-Corbin). The task force will study and make recommendations regarding ports, freight, and air terminals to review, correct, secure, and expand economic development opportunities. This includes: