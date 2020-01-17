MURRAY — Murray Republican Jason Howell finds himself in the proverbial catbird’s seat when it comes to his first attempt at running for public office.
He is literally all alone.
That first jump is in the race for Kentucky 1st District state senator, where Howell was the only person to file official campaign paperwork for this year’s election. Two-term incumbent Stan Humphries, also a Republican, decided in December not to seek a third term, which one might have thought would have produced more than a fair share of candidates.
“I was really surprised,” Howell said earlier this week of his situation. Now, the only way for him to have to actually compete for the office is for write-in candidates to emerge, both before the May primary election and the November general election.
“I felt really fortunate and really relieved (when last Friday’s filing deadline arrived with him as the only candidate). I’ll quote (current Murray State University President and former 1st District state senator) Bob Jackson. He told me he’s run with an opponent and run without an opponent and he said that absolutely running without an opponent is definitely the better way to run.”
However, even though it appears Howell has an easy path to the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort for the upcoming four years, he said he is not resting on his laurels. He said he intends to still campaign as if the race is anything but a sure thing.
“I’m still going to get out and campaign and work it like I have an opponent,” he said. “There’s a lot more to it than slacking off now because I don’t have an opponent. I want to get out and learn more about this district, and you know what? I’m looking forward to that part of it.”
As for why he thinks he is the only person to file for this race, he said people should look at the current holder of the office.
“I think a big part of it is a testament to the job Stan is doing, that there wasn’t a lot of angst and a lot of dissatisfaction with the seat because Stan has done a good job representing this district,” Howell said.
From here, the only way Howell will have opposition is via the write-in route, where candidates’ names are written in a box on the ballot. Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said this is a very difficult way to attempt being elected.
“Not only do people want to vote for you but they have to want to vote bad enough for you to mark in a box and write your name in the appropriate place on the ballot,” she said. “That is a lot of effort, and usually we don’t see people wanting to do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.