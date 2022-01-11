FRANKFORT – First District State Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray) has sponsored a bill intended to help fund the many months ahead of relief and rebuilding efforts in Mayfield and other communities affected by the Dec. 10 tornado.
If passed and signed into law, Senate Bill 5 would establish the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies (SAFE) Fund. The fund would be administered by Kentucky Emergency Management, which is a division of Military Affairs, and would be to provide financial assistance for communities impacted by the December storms and tornados. The fund would be able to receive state appropriations gifts, grants, federal funds and any other funds both public and private.
Howell said he thinks the bill has strong support in the Senate and he believes it will pass. While the situation on the ground is constantly changing, the bill seeks to address needs as they come up with by creating a supplemental state-administered fund, he said.
“We knew there were going to be a lot of issues that we had to address in the aftermath of the storm,” Howell said. “Our problem is that we don’t what (the specifics will be). There are some things that we do know and there are some things we don’t know, and part of the hold-up on this is we need the input of the people that have been on the ground involved every day. We hit the one-month anniversary (on Monday) and honestly, for the last month, they’ve been drinking from a firehose. They have been so focused on the immediate needs of the people and the businesses affected – getting them located in housing, getting debris removed and all these things – that they haven’t had a chance to take a breath and sit back and say, ‘OK, how do we fix this?’ They’re just starting that process now in the last couple of weeks.”
Howell said the bill would provide the funding mechanism for things legislators want to do to support the cleanup and rebuilding efforts.
“It moves $200 million of general fund money over into a special fund, the West Kentucky SAFE Fund, and we are immediately allocating $15 million for emergency temporary housing,” Howell said. “Then we’re allocating $30 million for disaffected school districts. All of the Dawson Springs (an independent school district) kids are going to Hopkins County Schools because Dawson Springs’ schools are full of supplies. But there are fixed costs associated with the school system that don’t go away, and Hopkins County needs funding to educate these kids too. So it’s the same number of kids and double the expense.”
Howell said the Mayfield Independent School District currently has its students attending classes in eight different counties and two different states, and it is considerably expensive to transport those students every day. He said part of the funding would also go to additional “wraparound” services for at-risk students.
“Three of the public housing projects in Mayfield were hit by the tornado, so (the residents) were already some of our more vulnerable students,” Howell said. “They’ve been displaced and spread out, and it’s a difficult arrangement. They had additional services applied for them anyway (before the tornado), but now you’ve got after-school services with additional transportation. It’s a domino effect they’re having to deal with.”
Howell said that as the session continues, he expects legislators to file subsequent legislation to deal with different issues that come up.
“We know we’re going to have a significant rebuild effort for our affected businesses,” he said. “We know that we’re going to have to give at least some temporary support for some of our municipalities that have (been overwhelmed with recovery costs). I don’t know what the overtime’s going to look like in Mayfield and Graves County and some of the other affected areas, but it’s going to be a lot. A lot of people involved with this have got to be at the point of physical and emotional exhaustion. ”
The current draft of SB 5 states that the West Kentucky SAFE Fund shall not publicly advertise or solicit contributions from the general public that could potentially impact fundraising efforts of not-for-profit disaster relief agencies. Fund amounts not expended at the close of the fiscal year shall not lapse, but instead would carry forward until June 30, 2024. Any interest earnings would also become a part of the fund and would not lapse. Money appropriated, transferred or deposited to the West Kentucky SAFE Fund could not be expended or appropriated without the express authority of the General Assembly.
Eligibility to receive financial support from the fund would be limited to cities, counties, non-profit and public utility service providers, urban-counties, charter counties, school districts, state agencies and consolidated governments that have disaster-related needs as a result of the Dec. 10 storms and tornados. Eligible recipients would only be in the areas named in the Presidential Declaration of Emergency.
