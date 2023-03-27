MURRAY – Chants such as “Change your vote!” echoed through downtown Murray last week as trans rights advocates staged a protest outside of Senator Jason Howell’s (R-Murray) law office over his support for Senate Bill 150, a bill dubbed by critics as some of the most extreme anti-trans legislation in the country.

As widely anticipated, Gov. Andy Beshear (D) vetoed SB 150 Friday. Among other things, the bill would allow teachers, administrators and other students to misgender trans students, require schools to adopt policies that prevent students from using bathrooms that do not correspond to their biological sex and ban gender-affirming care for minors.