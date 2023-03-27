MURRAY – Chants such as “Change your vote!” echoed through downtown Murray last week as trans rights advocates staged a protest outside of Senator Jason Howell’s (R-Murray) law office over his support for Senate Bill 150, a bill dubbed by critics as some of the most extreme anti-trans legislation in the country.
As widely anticipated, Gov. Andy Beshear (D) vetoed SB 150 Friday. Among other things, the bill would allow teachers, administrators and other students to misgender trans students, require schools to adopt policies that prevent students from using bathrooms that do not correspond to their biological sex and ban gender-affirming care for minors.
Anticipating the veto, protesters lined the sidewalk in front of Howell’s office last Monday in hopes of persuading him to oppose overriding it.
“The problem is they have a supermajority, and they’re going to be able to override that,” protest organizer Maddie Leach said, “but if we can shave just a few votes off of that, we could keep that override from passing. And Jason Howell is our senator, so that’s who we want to speak to.”
“We are here to try and convince one of our elected leaders, Jason Howell, to change his vote on this legislation that is harming his constituents,” said Devan Reed, president of Murray Pride. “I understand that he has voters that do support this legislation, but he does have constituents that are harmed by it.”
In a written statement, Howell called peaceful protests one of the rights under the First Amendment he holds most dear. He elaborated in a follow-up interview, saying “I think it’s healthy on a lot of levels when people speak their mind; I think it’s an important part of the process. The way a lot of people speak it, at least in this day and age, it’s not productive, but stuff like they were doing the other day, I think, is.”
“We’re out here, asking him to vote his conscience for small government, to be true to his word,” Leach said. “(SB 150) takes away parents’ rights to get gender-affirming care for their children, which saves lives. And it’s big government, quite honestly. Jason Howell is part of the party that likes to talk about small government, but this is government intrusion at its highest level in that it’s taking away care decisions from parents. Parents should be able to make those decisions along with a doctor.”
Mitch Coy, of Hardin, participated in the protest, brandishing a sign that read “My trans child will not be erased.” His daughter, who is now 19 years old, came out as trans at the beginning of high school. He said that, despite being tagged as a way to protect children, the legislation is going to do the opposite.
“Families are going to feel tragedies that they can't even imagine because of what our legislature is doing to our trans and nonbinary kids,” Coy elaborated. “Trans kids that cannot live their authentic lives are going to choose what they feel is the only option left for them to end the pain of being trapped in a prison of gender conformity.”
Those concerns were echoed by Beshear in his veto message wherein he unequivocally stated that SB 150 “will cause an increase in suicide among Kentucky’s youth,” citing a 2022 national survey that found said one in five transgender youth have attempted suicide and 45% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered suicide in the last year.
For Howell, voting in favor SB 150 is about supporting teachers and rejecting Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) recommendations around using a student’s preferred pronouns.
“I voted for Senate Bill 150,” Howell explained, “because of the actions of the Kentucky Department of Education commissioner (Jason Glass) and the point-blank attack that he put on all the teachers where he said if the teachers don’t follow his instructions on how to handle the pronoun issue to go look for another job.
“It takes a lot to shock me. I found that shocking and repugnant, repulsive, (that), coming from the commissioner of the department of education, was an attack on the teachers. That’s why I was so glad that Senator (Max) Wise (R-Campbellsville) brought that bill. That’s why I voted for Senate Bill 150. That’s why, if the governor vetoes it, I will vote to override it. Our teachers have enough stuff on them right now without getting attacked by the commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education.”
Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) provided a written statement in response to the governor vetoing SB 150. Like Howell, she said that she voted yes on SB 150 before and plans to vote to override the veto. “Our children are too important to me,” she added.
“It's disgusting to watch them try and legislate someone that I love out of existence because they can't understand them or fear them,” Coy said. “These legislators, the majority of whom are not doctors in any form or fashion, are acting like they have an understanding of the process that a family has to go through for gender-affirming care, and they don't have the slightest concept. We were walked through it step by step by a team of medical specialists as well as mental health professionals and a social worker. It is a well-thought-out and weighed decision made by the child and the parents as well.”
A Mason-Dixon poll paid for by the Fairness Campaign, an advocacy group for LGBTQ rights, released Feb. 23 showed 71% of Kentuckians are opposed to laws that “overrule” parents’ wishes for gender-affirming care for their child, the Courier Journal reported, and 80% of the Senate and 75% of the House voted in favor of SB 150.
Kentucky Medical Association (KMA) President Monalisa Tailor noted in her March President’s Message that “many of the concerning elements” contained in HB 470, such as banning mental health providers from treating gender dysphoria, were not included in SB 150; and for that, she thanked the legislators who worked to ensure those elements were removed. Nonetheless, KMA rejects the legislation for its failure to recognize the effectiveness of evidence-based standards for treating gender dysphoria, including non-surgical therapies.
“If you’re worried about youth getting pressured into this, I just want to tell you that there are guidelines in place that these doctors have to follow,” Leach said. “This doesn’t happen quickly. This is something that happens over a number of years. So, we’re not talking about a little girl who climbs a tree and then we pump her with testosterone; that’s not what’s going on. And nowhere in Kentucky is anyone getting surgeries under the age of 18. That’s already not happening, but this bill goes even further.”
