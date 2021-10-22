MURRAY – The Huston School of Agriculture hosted a naming dedication Thursday to honor Dr. James Rudolph. HSOA renamed the Equine Education Center to include Rudolph’s name.
The Murray State University Board of Regents voted for the renaming during their quarterly meeting on Sep. 2. Rudolph founded the equine program in 1973 and also started the famous Racer One tradition in 1976 while he served as a faculty member in Equine Science and Director of the School of Agriculture for 35 years.
Rudolph’s daughter spoke on his behalf and said that it is an honor to know that the center will continue to foster education. She also said that watching the equine program become what it is today is very rewarding. Murray State University President Bob Jackson said that it is important to rename the building to preserve the history and honor the man who made it possible.
