MURRAY — While the question of when its students will be able to return to the Main Street Youth Center could continue to remain unanswered for a while, the situation with the education building is much more clear.
Executive Director and Co-Founder David Hudspeth said the conversion of a large metal building that has been on the property of the Murray facility for several years into a fully functioning place for the students to do homework in the afternoons is quickly progressing. In fact, it is going so fast that the building may be ready for use before the students can start returning after the center has been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m not a gambling man, but I would say we could have it ready by mid-January,” Hudspeth said earlier this week as he watched workers with Murray’s Vanover Construction firm go about their tasks in building the outdoor deck that will be connected to the education facility.
“We are excited about this. Vanover is doing a wonderful job helping us out and, over the years, we’ve had CDM Construction helping us and Murray Construction. We’ve been very blessed that Murray Lumber has allowed us to have an open account there and Cole’s Lumber and Lowe’s has helped us out tremendously also. People have wanted to help us and I know they’ve got to make a living, but they’re willing to come and try to help us as much as possible and that makes a big difference.”
Since Main Street was established in 1989, it has served students ages 8-18 as an after-school landing spot, where they can enjoy recreation, as well as handle studies. Up until this year, that was all under one roof, and particularly on days of inclement weather, this has meant that the students trying to study are not having enough peace and quiet, Hudspeth said.
With the creation of the education building, measuring 60 x 30 feet, the students who want to recreate can have the current building to themselves.
“I’m excited and the kids are excited. When I’ve been here doing things, they’ll come up and ask, ‘How close are you?’ Their parents are also saying things like, ‘Oh Mr. David, we can’t wait for this!’ That’s what it’s all about right there,” Hudspeth said, standing on the wooden floor that has been constructed inside the metal building, a floor that was not in place a month ago. “All of this was just dirt (with some rocks). It was nothing. Now, the kids had seen that. They know what was in here before.
“We’re keeping them out of here for now. I want them to be surprised when it’s finished.”
The project’s cost was estimated at $106,000, but Hudspeth said that has increased in the past few months with a closer inspection of the building’s roof. It needs work and that means that, starting this weekend, Hudspeth and some of the center’s students will return to doing something that has basically become a tradition. They will go to the front entrances of local businesses that will allow it and solicit donations from customers.
He said an exact figure has not been determined, but early estimates could approach $10,000. However, he said the roof is not an immediate need, meaning, once the students return, the building can still serve its intended purpose.
“Oh yes, it’ll still be open,” he said, focusing on Main Street’s top priority. “This is for our young people and that is the best investment we can make because our youth will be us some day. If we don’t invest in them now, what will happen to them later? The community is going to be able to say, ‘We supported this,’ and when we are dead and gone, this is going to be here. You are establishing something for the youth to use for 1,000 generations, or until the Lord comes back, and you want it to be nice enough and strong enough and big enough for them to enjoy.
“The roof? It’s small potatoes. We are excited about where we are because we are actually going down the hill with this now. We’ve already climbed the mountain on this building.”
Hudspeth said that the new building will be officially dedicated at a later date, probably in the spring after warmer weather returns. The building is being named for Jeanine Dempsey, a Marshall County resident, who died in a 2006 motorcycle accident that occurred during a poker run for the center.
That day was the first time Dempsey, 52, had interacted with the students and families who use the center and she was on her way back to the center for a last visit that day when her motorcycle was struck by another vehicle on KY 121, about six miles south of Murray. Dempsey was riding her motorcycle alongside her husband, Bobby, whose own motorcycle also was struck, seriously injuring him. Hudspeth said his hope is to have Dempsey’s family attend that ceremony.
