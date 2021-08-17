MURRAY — Anyone who knows Main Street Youth Center Executive Director David Hudspeth understands that he is always looking ahead to the next project to improve the Murray facility.
It is also known that the next project is bigger than the previous one.
In stair-step fashion, the center just south of downtown has seen enhancement projects at a fast pace for almost the last decade. First, it was improving the parking lot, including the construction of a fence that separated the outdoor basketball courts from the actual parking area. Then came a playground, followed closely by the most recent project, turning an old metal building on the property into the center’s education building.
So what is next? Well, in true Hudspeth fashion, it is big — an indoor gymnasium. And, like the other projects, he has no doubts that it will come to fruition.
“Everything works on faith … that’s what the Main Street Youth Center operates on — faith — you know?” he said of how the projects that the center has managed to see become reality are proof of its obedience to God without whom Hudspeth said none of it would be possible. “I’m a true believer in speaking into existence. If you don’t believe what God put in your heart, you can’t speak it. Well, I’m going to speak it.”
Hudspeth said that now that the education building is complete, a project that required about $120,000 to make happen, he said the quest to build the new gym will begin soon, For now, he said the center and its board is taking a short break before attacking the gym project, which he said will require about $720,000, by far the most high-dollar project the center has ever undertaken.
And he said some of the people he has come to know over the years are already asking about it.
“I had a friend (back in July) bring up the gym. I said, ‘Yes, what do you want to know about it?’ He said, ‘Well, where are you going to put it? Do you have enough room out there?’” Hudspeth said. “I said that it’s going to be behind the center (actually, downhill from the main building at the intersection of South Cherry and Garden Streets). And we already have enough room for a regulation basketball court.
“Again, we take it one step at a time, one project at a time. We’re knocking them down. When you see the vision that you spoke about almost 30 years ago, where I said that we were going to have this and this and this, and people said, “David, how can you do that on donations?’ I said, ‘It’s not me. This isn’t by David’s might or David’s power, but by His spirit, sayeth the Lord.’
“We’re excited. We’re at our third generation of boys and girls that we’ve gotten to mentor. We’d been doing fundraisers (usually with Main Street children who come to the center after school) and someone who was there 20 years ago will tell me, ‘You helped my son or daughter out. You may not remember them, but it’s because of you they’re where they are now.’ I say ‘No, no, no!’ It’s not because of me. I was just being obedient to what God intended me to do.’”
