MURRAY — Heading into Tuesday, Danny Hudspeth had been elected to the Murray City Council since 1988.
It did not change Tuesday and not only was Hudspeth re-elected, he did so as the top vote getter in a 16-person race.
“It’s humbling, once again. I appreciate the voters for this,” Hudspeth said Tuesday night after the last of the available votes had been reported. His win is not official, though, until all early mail-in votes have been counted that were postmarked Tuesday.
Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said Tuesday night that the counting of those votes ends at 4:30 p.m. Friday. As of Tuesday night, Hudspeth had a commanding hold on the top spot with 3,086 votes (8.45%).
Incumbent Jeremy Bell was second with 2,684 votes with fellow incumbents Linda Cherry (2,674) and Dan Miller (2,576) ending Tuesday as the only other candidates earning 7% or more. From there, incumbents Rose Ross Elder (2,488), Monty McCuiston (2,449), Wesley Bolin (2,423), Pat Seiber (2,345) and Alice Rouse (2,318) took the fifth-through-ninth spots.
Former City Councilman Johnny Bohannon has the 10th spot with 2,247, while incumbents John Mark Roberts (2,231) and Burton Young (2,097) have made the cut for now. Just outside the top 12 are incumbent Terry Strieter (1,975), newcomer Mark Mallory (1,934), newcomer Orville Herndon (1,503) and newcomer Adam Wade (1,475).
Hudspeth said he likes what he is seeing from Mayor Bob Rogers and believes he is leading the city in the right direction. However, he also acknowledges that there are challenges.
“We’ve lost a little bit of revenue (particularly in the wake of the closing of the Briggs & Stratton plant in downtown Murray), so we need to make sure we can accomplish all of the things that are on the table and continue to make Murray a great place to live,” Hudspeth said. “We also still have got to address (the Confederate States of America statue on the northeast corner of the Calloway County Courthouse). We don’t see a major problem, but it travels. That’s a concern nationwide and we kind of need to talk about that and get a good understanding of what we need.
“We need to sit down and get a compromise. We thought we had a compromise earlier this year (the council drafted a resolution asking for the removal of the statue), but maybe we need to see if we can come to a better compromise than we had before. We still a lot of people on the square downtown.”
