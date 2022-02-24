MURRAY – Regionally, cases of COVID-19 have plummeted over the past four weeks. In Calloway County, weekly case counts peaked the week ending Jan. 21 with 720 cases; last week, the county only had 92 cases.
On Wednesday, the county’s seven-day rolling average—the average number of new cases reported per day over a seven-day period—was 10, which is the lowest that metric has been since late December.
Calloway County Health Department Public Health Director Jamie Hughes said that he is cautiously optimistic about the decline.
“It came really quickly and has gone away really quickly. I’m encouraged by that,” he said. “In the same manner, I want to be cautious with what we do with it. I don’t want us to get relaxed in how we do things and then (have) another spike.”
“The more we’ve learned, the more we know how to combat this virus. I think that’s key,” Hughes added. Whether it’s layered mitigation or getting vaccinated, those are still (tools) that we have in our arsenal of things to help keep this down.”
As of Wednesday, 9,231 cases of COVID have been reported in Calloway County and 83 deaths. CCHD announced 52 new cases for the period of Feb. 18-23. The case breakdown is as follows: 11 cases on Feb. 18, four cases on Feb. 19, two cases on Feb. 20, 16 cases on Feb. 21, 16 cases on Feb. 22 and three cases on Feb. 23. In its press release, CCHD advised that 12 county residents are currently hospitalized, the majority of whom are unvaccinated.
