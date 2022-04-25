MURRAY – Dr. Robert Hughes was honored Friday at Murray State University’s Centennial Awards Luncheon for his role in getting the institution through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, while nine alums were also recognized with the Golden Horseshoe Award.
Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson welcomed attendees and said he was grateful to finally be able to hold the event after two years of the pandemic. While introducing Hughes’ award for the Distinguished Presidential Fellow, Jackson looked back to 2020 before the coronavirus was officially declared a pandemic in the United States. In February 2020, Murray State formed a coronavirus work group, which eventually was renamed the Racer Restart Committee when the university began making plans to reopen the campus that fall.
Jackson said the early days of the pandemic brought with it frequent “pivots,” and adjustments and daily phone calls with local, state and national health providers. After Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Murray State would be hosting and staging one of the state’s first eight vaccination sites, the Calloway County Health Department – with the assistance of the School of Nursing and Health Professions – administered vaccines to around 10,000 people between February and May 15, 2021.
Hughes continues to serve as the chief medical officer for Murray State Health Services and played a key role in the university’s response to the pandemic. Jackson said Hughes was born and raised in Prestonsburg, and he had known Hughes for a long time because he was in the same class as Jackson’s oldest sister at Transylvania University. He and his wife, pediatrician Dr. Joyce Hughes, began their private practice in Murray in 1984, and Jackson said Primary Medical Care Center became one of the largest primary care practices in the state. It was purchased by the Chicago-based VillageMD and became Village Medical several years ago. Jackson said Hughes, who chaired the University of Louisville Board of Trustees for several years, was also named the 2014 UofL Alumnus of Year.
Hughes said that when he and Jackson first got together in February 2020 to talk about planning for the coronavirus in case it came to Murray, “there was no playbook, there was no game plan, there were no guidelines.” The first couple of major decisions they made were to bring a small group of students back from Japan and to cancel a larger overseas trip to London. As more and more important decisions came up every day, Hughes said he developed a deep appreciation for Jackson’s inner management team.
“The common bond that I seemed to find in every single one of them was a love for this institution,” Hughes said. “They really, really were concerned about the fate of the students’ health. That seemed to be No. 1, and obviously, the faculty, staff and the university as a whole (followed).”
Hughes said he and Jackson used all the political pull they had to try to bring a vaccination site to Murray, and it finally happened when the site at the CFSB Center on Feb. 14, 2021.
“I think we were the eighth to get started, and we vaccinated close to 10,000 people,” Hughes said. “But what I remember from that was the people coming in there with a look of hope on their face. They were afraid of dying, they didn’t know what to expect, but now with the vaccine, there was hope. It ran smoothly and most of the time, it was less than 15 minutes; they were in and out the door.”
Hughes said he thought Murray State handled the pandemic relatively well and credited Jackson for acting as a liaison with the legislature and the Governor’s Office.
“I really, really appreciate the award, I really do, but more importantly, I appreciate the honor of having worked with the people I got a chance to work with and know, and the fact that I got to be a part of something that made a difference and was exciting and stimulating and was pretty much seat-of-the-pants as to what to do,” Hughes said. “That required a lot of people with good, common sense trying to just get the best outcome we could. I hope we don’t go backwards, but (if we do), it won’t be because the university would go backwards. It would be because of the virus itself.”
Director of Alumni Relations Carrie McGinnis presented the Golden Horseshoe Award to this year’s nine recipients. She said the Golden Horseshoe Award has played an important role in the latter half of Murray State’s 100-year history, and that former Director of Alumni Relations Donna Herndon, who was present at Friday’s lunch, started the tradition in 1987.
“(It is) one of the many traditions on this campus that still holds today, Miss Donna, under your wise leadership,” McGinnis said, addressing Herndon. “This award honors alumni whose dedication to Murray State has contributed to the continued growth and excellence of the institution through university-held positions and/or exceptional volunteer support. Miss Donna finally won the award herself in 2017. Did you ever see that coming when you created the award back in 1987?
“That first class included 1926 graduate Evelyn Lynn Allbritten, 1962 graduate Sid Easley, 1927 alumni S. Jack Gardner and Max B. Hurt and 1929 alum Auburn J. Wells. More recent recipients – and there are several, but I’ll point out just a couple – include ‘Doc’ (Robert) McGaughey, Jerry Shroat, Dr. Bob Jackson, Forrest Pogue, Harry Lee Waterfield and a host of many others. So the names of the class of 2022 Centennial Golden Horseshoe Award recipients will join those mentioned above on a plaque in the plaza level of the Sid Easley Alumni Center for generations to come.”
This year’s honorees included:
• Tab Brockman (’81)
• Betsy Shroat (’63)
• Pamela Butler (’79)
• Melvin Henley (’61)
• Jeff Liles (’90)
• David Moss (’01)
• The late Jack Rose (’65) and his wife, Janice Rose (’67)
• Ronny Pryor (’79), who could not attend the ceremony.
