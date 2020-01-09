MURRAY — Dr. Bob Hughes, co-founder of Primary Care Medical Center in Murray, was appointed in December by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to be a member of the Steering Committee to assist the Kentucky Telehealth Program.
“The state has a lot of plans within the Medicaid program to move that into a more value-based healthcare program,” Hughes said. “To do that requires that you have a lot of technology and the ability to produce analytics that you can manage patients off of that is meaningful data.”
Hughes said that while working on the transition team following the most recent election, he was able to see firsthand how the state’s health department is looking to increase its technological capacity.
“We had the opportunity to see some of their initiatives,” he said. “One of them is this huge software program they are getting ready to implement statewide. With that, you can pull data on Medicaid patients from various departments, not just the Medicaid department.”
Hughes said there is a lot of emphasis on Telehealth in the country right now, though it has not taken off quite yet. Hughes said it is being looked at as a means to address the high cost of healthcare in the country and the commonwealth.
“There is the thought that it is one of the solutions to the high cost of health care, and also providing more care for more people in more effective ways through Telehealth,” Hughes said. “So what the state is going to be looking at is the Medicaid program and trying to bring it into that arena.”
Hughes said that school-based programs as well as public health departments will be among the entities sharing information with the steering committee. Hughes said that many Kentuckians take advantage of Medicaid.
“We will have the ability to make an impact on a substantial number of people,” Hughes said. “In Kentucky, there are 1.3 million people on Medicaid, and a lot of people don’t know that – that is about a fourth of the population. Even in Calloway County, which is a more affluent county in the state, we have 25% of the adults on Medicaid and 42% of children are on Medicaid.
“So this is a chance to make a big impact in the technological area to move the Medicaid program further and faster than it has been going.”
