MURRAY – Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky called for a complete overhaul of the agency she has headed since Jan. 20, 2021, last week.
In April, Jim Macrae, a veteran Department of Health and Human Services employee, commenced a comprehensive examination and review of the agency’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at Walensky’s request.
In a statement released last Wednesday, the CDC noted it has never had to “make decisions so quickly, based on limited and evolving science.” The review showed that CDC’s traditional methods of conducting research and avenues for disseminating scientific information are woefully inadequate to respond to an event “the size and scope” of the pandemic. The actions announced last week are designed to “ensure CDC’s science and programs reach the public in a timely, understandable, accessible and implementable manner.”
“For 75 years, CDC and public health have been preparing for COVID-19, and in our big moment, our performance did not reliably meet expectations,” Walensky said in the statement. “As a long-time admirer of this agency and a champion for public health, I want us all to do better, and it starts with CDC leading the way. My goal is a new, public health action-oriented culture at CDC that emphasizes accountability, collaboration, communication and timeliness.”
Calloway County Health Department (CCHD) Public Health Director Jamie Hughes said he applauds the CDC for evaluating its response to the COVID pandemic, being transparent with the findings and developing strategies to promote change.
“I think when an organization evaluates processes, procedures and responses to events, that organization should be commended,” Hughes said. “It is important to look for mistakes and areas of improvement to encourage positive changes.”
A fact sheet on the matter provided by the CDC states that the review was conducted to “position the agency to better support public health.” The agency is focusing on four action steps: to make internal changes to improve “accountability, collaboration, communication and timeliness;” to use lessons learned through the pandemic to improve its delivery of “science, guidance and programs to the American people;” to facilitate a “customer-centric structure” through reorganization; and to “finalize a list of programs, flexibilities and authorities” aimed at increasing timeliness and efficacy.
The agency plans to use the lessons learned from COVID to hone its delivery of science and programing to the public, based on the following objectives:
• Share scientific findings and data faster
• Translate science into practical, easy to understand policy
• Prioritize public health communications
• Promote results-based partnerships
• Develop a workforce prepared for future emergencies
Hughes said that CDC accomplishing those objectives would be “very helpful” in future responses. Using “translate science into practical, easy to understand policy” as an example, he added, “As many are aware the information published on the CDC’s website was often very lengthy and detailed. So, in attempts to do a better job of communicating the information released, the Kentucky Department for Public Health would create summarized guidance. To do that properly summarized guidance might be released a day later than what was published on the CDC’s website.”
Similarly, Hughes noted that the CDC could have better supported public health agencies by providing them “the opportunity to look over the latest information and guidance before releasing it to the public. That would have given us more time to be prepared for questions and concerns that came from residents when new information was released.”
The fact sheet identifies six “next steps.” Of those, five are related to the internal organization of the agency. The remaining step is to create a “one-stop shop for external partners to navigate the agency.”
“I would be interested in what they would define as a ‘one-stop shop’ for external partners,” Hughes said. “I would assume this is to create one place where you could access resources for printing, checklists, FAQs, web resources, etc. This is something states are currently doing individually to help direct people to information specific to their need. If this is the case, the CDC would definitely help take some of the load off of state public health departments and I am sure that would be welcomed.”
“Prior to this pandemic, public health was known by few, and woefully under-resourced,” the statement said. “Durable investments have not been made in our key public health core capabilities, including: diverse public health workforce, timely and accessible data for decision-making, laboratory capacity, the ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats, along with both domestic preparedness and global health security. We undoubtedly have a frail public health infrastructure within the agency, and around the country, to tackle what we confronted.”
