MURRAY - The Humane Society of Calloway County is hosting photographs of your pets with Santa Claws on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Murray-Calloway County Fairgrounds, Hwy 121 North, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For a donation of $10, you will receive digital photos with Santa via email.
“Our Santa Mike will be ready to have his photo made with your pets,” said Humane Society Executive Director Kathy Hodge. “In previous years, we have taken pictures of all sorts of pets ... mostly dogs, some cats, birds and even a rooster, a guinea pig, sheep, pot bellied pig and a miniature horse. Children and other family members are also welcome in the photos. We are grateful to the Fair Board for the use of the multipurpose building at the fairgrounds for this special event.”
Your donation will benefit the programs of the Humane Society of Calloway County.
The Humane Society’s 2022 full-color pet calendar will be available for a $10 donation. Also available will be canine DNA test kits for sale for $90. Answer the question, “What kind of dog is your dog?” once and for all. The DNA test and the 2022 Pet Calendars make great gifts for pet-loving family and friends.
For questions about the Santa Claws photos, contact the Humane Society of Calloway County on our Facebook page, or email us at humanesociety@murray-ky.net.
