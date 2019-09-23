MURRAY – The effort to endure the uncertainty of a plant closing is something that is quite familiar to Kentucky 1st District state Sen. Stan Humphries.
Tuesday, Humphries told a little bit about his experience during a roundtable discussion in Murray in which numerous local, state and federal officials gathered to talk about the game plan for helping employees with Murray’s Briggs & Stratton plant prepare for the layoff days at the plant. The first round of layoffs is set for Oct. 25 as the Murray plant begins the reduction in its labor force that will lead into the ceasing of production at the facility sometime in fall 2020.
“Right now, these workers are scared and unsure of what the future holds. They’re feeling all of those things that play an impact on what decision you make moving forward,” said Humphries, who was Trigg County judge-executive about 10 years ago when he learned that the largest employer of that county, Johnson Controls, had informed its workforce of about 600 employees that they would not have jobs much longer.
The closing of Johnson Controls parallels the situation in Murray, where Briggs & Stratton currently is home to about 630 workers. Like Briggs & Stratton, the building that housed the Johnson Controls plant in Cadiz had been home to a previous company. In the case of Johnson Controls, it had been the Hoover automotive parts company had occupied the building, though Hoover later became Johnson Controls after a merger. In Murray’s case, the Tappan appliance company had operated the Murray facility before Briggs & Stratton came in 1985.
Johnson Controls built building and automotive systems. Briggs & Stratton has manufactured small engines, mainly for lawn mowers. Like Briggs & Stratton, its American headquarters are also in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
“Yes, this is very reminiscent of what was happening 10 years ago,” Humphries said. “We went from a very palatable 5 percent unemployment to having the third highest in the state. That is not a list you want to be on.”
However, Humphries said he believes the impending closing of the Murray plant differs from what he and other community and business leaders in Cadiz and Trigg County dealt with.
“At that time, County Judge Humphries didn’t know all of this existed,” he said. “We didn’t know about (the West Kentucky Workforce Board) and how community partners could play such a significant role in helping displaced workers. I think everybody here (Tuesday) has touched on the priority of taking care of these employees first and making sure they understand that, because of no fault of their own, they’re not going to be in a position that they can’t handle. I think the leadership of Briggs & Stratton, Murray and Calloway County governments, Workforce and others, you all have a huge role in ensuring these individuals of just that.
“I think your presence here (Tuesday) tells a lot about that story. You’re excited about trying to help. Everybody here wants to play their part.”
Elected state senator in 2012, Humphries said his role for the Briggs & Stratton situation will be different, as opposed to when he was Trigg’s judge-executive in 2009. He said that as Calloway County’s representative in the state senate, he is to make sure that all state resources that are available for this will be tapped. He also said that as a legislator, he must be present for all discussions pertaining to situations like this in order to make sure Murray and Calloway County stay relevant on the state radar.
However, he also said that while uncertainty is ruling the moment in Murray, it is important to remember that opportunity can result from such a situation. He pointed to life after Johnson Controls in Trigg County as proof.
“We had no idea 10 years ago Trigg County had the highest number of aluminum welders in the state, and this was because of a new firm coming in that was transferring out trailers. Because of that, we got that recognition and people took notice,” he said. “I didn’t know we had that many.
“A lot of (the Murray) employees will find themselves in new careers and new opportunities they never imagined, and Murray State and West Kentucky Community and Technical College are going to facilitate a lot of that. Now, right now, I don’t know what the future holds, but I have full confidence in the leadership team that is in place here and what they’re going to provide for these workers.”
