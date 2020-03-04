MURRAY — When a major tornado struck Mount Juliet, Tennessee in the predawn hours of Tuesday, Keith and Kathy Hunter were not at home.
They were vacationing in Branson, Missouri. Kathy’s mother, who is approaching 90 and stays with the Hunters, was with a relative in the Memphis area. They all were safe, and the Hunters’ grandson, Steven, who resides in Murray, was grateful.
That is because had they been home, they would have been in the middle of a nightmare that is continuing today. The two-story brick house, a solid structure that seemed to define safety and comfort, was ripped to shreds, testament to the frightening power of a twister that would claim more than 20 lives by the time its march ended.
“Luckily, they were in Branson,” Steven said Tuesday afternoon. “And I tell you, if they had been home, I don’t know if they would’ve made it to their basement in time, at that time of day, because it was moving so fast.
“That house is pretty solid, but the walls just caved in, and a big tree outside their house fell in right where their bedroom is. I hate to think what would have happened if they had been there.”
However, tragedy did not miss the Hunters. Steven said word has been received that neighbors his grandparents had known for as long as 30 years were killed, part of a total death toll in Middle Tennessee that stood at 23 Tuesday afternoon. The Hunters’ neighbors account for two of the three deaths in Wilson County. One was reported when the tornado first began its march in Benton County near Camden, about an hour south of Murray. Two more were reported in East Nashville.
However, hands down, the worst of this storm was reserved for Putnam County, where the city of Cookeville resides. There, 17 people were reported dead, and for Hunter, this also is being felt close to the heart.
As of Tuesday afternoon, he was still trying to learn more about the status of a family associated with a Church of Christ in Cookeville; Hunter is the pulpit pastor at Glendale Road Church of Christ in Murray. The father, the youth minister, was injured when the tornado struck the family’s home, while the mother also was seriously injured and a daughter was sent to Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center because of the extent of her injuries. A second daughter was missing.
“I didn’t know about any of this until about 5:30 (Tuesday) morning,” he said of how his wife, Stephanie, was already on social media before he awakened. “So, I start to wake up and shake the cobwebs, and started thinking about it and the first thing that came to me was Facebook. You’ll know it’s real if they’re talking about on there and, sure enough, everyone was talking about it.
“I grew up 70 miles north of Nashville, so I immediately started trying to contact my family who are still there. So I look up one who lives in Hermitage (just east of downtown Nashville) and she tells me how there’s like seven houses around her that are leveled, and hers is still standing. Then I see where, on Facebook, you can mark yourself as safe and people were doing that a lot.”
One of Steven’s friends, Jeremiah Tatum, used to be at a church in New Providence. He now pastors a church in Cookeville and was Steven’s main source on the developments with the youth minister and his family.
Former Calloway County resident Chris Henry now resides in Nashville and was working at his place of business when the tornado struck.
“It was crazy,” Henry said in a Facebook message. “It directly hit us … the walls were shaking and the roof started jumping. We pulled two drivers out of their trucks that were flipped. There is a building right next to us that is completely demolished.”
AnneMarie Tanner, who now resides in Bellevue, west of downtown Nashville, said her family’s house is about four miles from where the tornado struck. However, she said they heard the storm’s roar, even from that far away.
“We could hear the loud humming sounds and our ears were popping from the pressure change,” Tanner said in a Facebook message to The Ledger & Times Facebook page. “All the Nashville metro schools are closed (Tuesday) while first responders are handling the situation. We are heading back to Murray to stay with family. Lots of prayers for all those effected by the storms.”
Tanner also said that, while en route back to Murray, her family traveled through Camden.
“I drove through Camden on our way out (Tuesday) … you could see a leveled path where the tornado came through,” she said.
Murray State alum Kristie Helms lives in hard-hit East Nashville and said she was only a quarter-mile from the monster twister.
“Businesses along my four-mile commute to downtown Nashville were destroyed, but our trash cans didn’t even blow over,” Helms said, adding that early warning was key. “We are so thankful for the emergency response systems that alerted us in time to find shelter.”
