MURRAY – Harvey Hurd wasn’t old enough to enter the armed services when Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, but like many American teenagers at the time, the shocking attack played a big part in motivating him to enlist once he turned 18.
Hurd, who currently lives in Murray’s Hickory Woods Senior Living Community, grew up in Clinton and was 16 years old on Dec. 7, 1941. It was that day that the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service carried out a sneak attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor near Honolulu, Hawaii, then a U.S. territory.
“It was on a Sunday if I remember correctly, and my parents and I were out for a Sunday afternoon of pleasure,” he said. “We stopped to get fuel for the car, and the gentleman who waited on us said, ‘I guess you heard that they bombed Pearl Harbor.’ Well, I didn’t know where Pearl Harbor was.
“So we said, ‘No, we hadn’t heard,’ and he said, ‘Well, the Japanese just pulled a sneak attack on us and pretty much (destroyed the harbor).’ I was sort of at a loss, not knowing much about it or where it was or what catastrophe had taken place, but we went on with the Sunday afternoon outing and talked about it, but that’s about it.”
The attack caused the U.S. to join the Allied Forces in World War II, and like a lot of American teenagers and young men at the time, Hurd had a desire to serve his country overseas. For almost two years after the attack, he was still too young, but he did have slightly older friends who enlisted.
“About three or four of my classmates in high school were older than I was – it took them a little longer to get to where they were (in school) – and they quit school and went and volunteered right then because they were of age to do that,” Hurd said. “All of us admired their decision and thought they were all pretty brave because (the Allies) weren’t doing all that great in the war at that time. I never asked my parents if I could volunteer. I never got that far because I knew they wouldn’t let me.
“In fact, my father went back to the (family) farm and was hoping that he could get me deferred. That’s how bad he wanted it. Of course, having a daughter of my own, I can realize why they did that now. … I wasn’t really for (getting a deferment), but I respected my father (the late Harvey Hurd Sr.) very much and still do.”
Hurd turned 18 on Oct. 25, 1943, and eventually joined the Marine Corps, though he had originally wanted to join the Army.
“At that time, my buddy, my good friend from Clinton, was going into the service also, and we vowed to try to go together and be together as long as we could,” Hurd said. “So I went up to the recruiter and he said, ‘Have you ever thought about the Marines?’ I said, ‘Not really. My buddy and I are going to go together as far as we can.’ He said, ‘I’ll send you to sunny San Diego for training.’
“I heard my buddy say he wanted the Army, so I told him I liked the Army. The recruiter said, ‘You take this paper and go back and take one more test and come back and see me personally.’ I said OK and went and took it, and all it was was a color-blind test. I came back, and of course, I passed it. And he said, ‘We’ll send you to San Diego,’ and stamped ‘Navy’ on my papers. I thought, ‘He didn’t understand I wanted the Army,’ and I told him (that) and he said, ‘We’re going to put you in the Marines.’ And I knew then that the Marines were part of the Navy.”
The U.S. Marine Corps is one of eight uniformed U.S. services and is part of the U.S. Department of the Navy, along with its sister branch, the U.S. Navy. Hurd was sent to Evansville, Indiana to be sworn in when he was told there had been a problem with getting the results of his physical. His blood sample had apparently been misplaced, so he had to get another exam.
“They sent me to be sworn in, and this is the Gospel truth,” Hurd said. “We were lined up in Evansville, Indiana to be sworn in and this friend of mine from Clinton came out and hollered, ‘Hurd!’ I said, ‘Here,’ and he said, ‘We’re going to send you home.’ He said, ‘We lost your blood and I can’t induct you.’ I was within a heartbeat away from saying I was due for the Army, but they sent me back for a re-examination and to draw more blood.”
Regardless of what his original intentions were, Hurd is proud to be a Marine, saying, “Once a Marine, always a Marine.” He said he believes God put him where he needed to be.
“I almost said I was in the Army, but I didn’t,” he said. “I think somebody had something to do with all this, if you know what I mean.”
For a previous story published by the Ledger & Times earlier this year, Hurd told the Ledger & Times that he was an orderly for the single-most important American officer of the Pacific Theater, Navy Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, then the highest-ranked American officer of the Navy. Decisions made in Nimitz’s office were of the utmost importance, and he was the man that made the crucial calls on what is considered the turning point of the Pacific Theater, a battle with the Japanese Navy for control of a small island called Midway.
“I want this known,” he said in that previous interview. “I have never met a man that I respected more than Admiral Chester Nimitz,” Hurd said. “He was honorable, but he was the nicest and most respectable man.”
