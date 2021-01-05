MURRAY — In the 1980s and ‘90s, Kathey Hurt of Murray was part of a group that formed the building blocks for the resurgence of an area of downtown Nashville, Tennessee known as The District.
The committee was led by a businesswoman named Ann Roberts and had strong support from the city’s mayor at the time, Phil Bredesen, along with Butch Spyridon, who has been the longtime president and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation. The committee’s work helped bring such establishments as the Hard Rock Cafe and the Wild Horse Saloon to The District, as well as brought a new and fresh look to Printers Alley in the form of a large neon sign that drapes Third Street, something Hurt pushed.
Now, though, Hurt watches from Calloway County, some 20-or-so years after she and husband Harold moved back to their native Murray area, and she watches daily reports anxiously out of Nashville. Though not involved with the happenings of The District, her heart is still there and she wonders what will become it in the wake of the Christmas Day bombing on Second Avenue.
“I’m very worried about it,” Kathey said last week as she pondered the future of The District. The bombing is believed to have been centered at 166 Second Ave. N., in the area of the Rodizio Grill and Melting Pot restaurants. Reports from Nashville indicate that those establishments received massive damage.
“These buildings are not independent. They have common walls, so when one goes down, it could be like a domino effect. That’s why I’m reading and watching as much as I can right now. I’m trying to put the pieces together because, unless you’re there, you can’t tell.”
That is because every one of those buildings along Second Avenue means something to her. She got to know them quite well during her time with the committee. She recalled how, little by little, the district, which she described as having become rundown and just not very attractive before the formation of the committee, began to make its comeback, and the excitement each step brought.
“The Wild Horse opened in 1994 at the Broadway end of Second Avenue, then the Hard Rock came in, and the day the Hard Rock opened was absolutely huge for us. We knew that was going to start bringing in a younger group of people and that’s what we were needing,” she said, adding that the Old Spaghetti Factory (at 166 Second Ave. N.) had opened in 1980 and was already gaining a strong following, while another building at 126 Second Ave. N., had undergone a massive renovation in 1986, an apartment complex now known as The Quarters.
“It was all coming together. You could see it happening. For some reason, all of us had come together with the purpose of saving Second Avenue and here we were.
“It’s heartbreaking that this has happened. And people aren’t paying attention I’m afraid to some of the other issues, besides the buildings having damage, They’re not thinking about water lines that are so old and delicate. And now I’m hearing that some of those places are not sure if their insurance policies will pay because it was a terrorist act. It sounds like they needed to have terrorist attack insurance.”
The Quarters is of particular concern for the Hurts because that is where they owned one of the many condominiums that are inside the building. Kathey and Harold had a house in the Williamson County suburb of Brentwood and purchased the downtown condo in order to be closer, at times, to the Captain’s Table restaurant they owned in Printers Alley.
“I know it took damage, but I don’t know how much,” Kathey said of The Quarters, which was renovated by Steve Turner and his wife, Judy. Steve is the son of Dollar General tycoon Cal Turner. “We had our dog with us (when they lived at The Quarters) and we’d walk her along (the Cumberland River, which is situated a short distance from the building). It was quiet back then.
“Then, when things started happening in 1994, well, things became less quiet. Gaylord (Entertainment) was backing the Wild Horse and they brought the General Jackson (showboat) to the riverfront downtown as part of that and that really brought some enthusiasm.”
“The Quarters has a great view. You turn to one side and you see the entire downtown area and, if you turn to the other side, you see the river. It’s beautiful,” Harold said. “We enjoyed many fireworks displays above the river when we were there. It was a great view.”
Now, Kathey is wondering if everything that was built during her time on the committee will survive.
“Nashville itself will be OK, I think,” she said. “But The District, the historic part of downtown is in peril I fear. In my opinion, I’m not sure it’s feasible. When you rebuild, you may have to follow specific guidelines for historic buildings and, if some of those places are down to dust, you can only do so much.
“Here’s the other problem. It’s going to take a lot, and we’re talking about a lot, of dollars to try to put Humpty Dumpty back together again on Second Avenue. Some of these places haven’t had a real good year (in 2020, because of COVID-19 restrictions) so you wonder if they can rebuild anyway.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.