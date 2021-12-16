MURRAY – Hutson Inc. may be one of the largest John Deere dealers in North America with dealerships across Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan, but the company’s roots run deep through western Kentucky. After storms cleared the area and reports on the decimation of entire communities, including Mayfield and Dawson Springs, Hutson’s executive team wasted no time pooling the company’s resources to help communities throughout the region.
At 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Hutson’s executives were on the phone with local John Deere reps working to expedite the purchase of approximately 270 generators through Deere’s Emergency Response Program. Deere’s initial intent for developing the program was to provide assistance to hurricane victims, but it can be used to assist with any natural disaster. Hutson Vice President of Aftermarket Travis Kiesel worked at John Deere for 10 years before he came to Hutson, so he was very familiar with the program and knew it was at least one way the company could help. Kiesel called the endeavor a “team effort.”
“This was 100% our west Kentucky team,” Kiesel said.
Less than 24 hours later, two semi-trucks loaded with generators were delivered to Hutson’s corporate headquarters in Murray. In addition, Hutson pulled generators and chainsaws from the inventory of stores located outside of the region and transported them to stores in western Kentucky.
Hutson distributed chainsaws and generators to employees throughout the region, including Mayfield, Princeton and Murray. Jason Pickerill, marketing director for Hutson Inc., said, “It’s about the people and the community. We are fortunate enough to be in an industry where we can help.”
The company also worked with the Graves County Economic Development office to facilitate the donation of 150 generators to the people of Mayfield and Graves County. Seventy-five 6,000-watt generators and 75 8,000-watt generators were delivered to the Graves County Fairgrounds on Sunday for distribution to anyone in need of one.
“This is a generous donation provided to the City of Mayfield and Graves County towards the support of our citizens and surrounding communities,” said Jason Lemle, president of Graves County Economic Development.
