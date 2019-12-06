MURRAY — The annual Main Street Merriment activity in downtown Murray gets started a little earlier than usual today.
The usual activities will be scattered throughout the court square and numerous businesses will offer special Christmas-themed activities. Visitors are sure to come across cups of hot chocolate and apple cider somewhere along the way. And, of course, there will be the lighting of the Christmas tree at 5:30.
Well before that starts, though, there is sure to be plenty of action as, for the first time downtown, ice skating will be available at the intersection of South Fifth and Maple streets. The rink opens at 2 p.m.
“It’s been interesting,” Murray Main Street Inc. Program Manager Deana Wright said Thursday of the process of preparing for today. “You know, we’ve never done this, so we’re learning as we go, but (after receiving some initial advice), we’ve pretty much winged it and we’ve done enough events to know what we need to do to accomplish what we need to accomplish.
“I think it’ll be pretty awesome, and we actually have a lot of people coming in from out of town. A lot of people from Paris (Tennessee), Paducah, Mayfield, have already made online reservations, so I think they’ll get to see what Murray is like this time of year. It’s going to be so neat. So many stores are going to be staying open and they’re going to have activities in their stores.
“It’s going to be an awesome event and I hope everybody comes down and gets a taste of this.”
The rink will be installed this morning. Wright said she believes the work will begin at about 9 and last a couple of hours.
Then, at 2, the rink will be turned over to skaters.
“We started online reservations about a week-and-a-half ago and we still have that going until the rink opens. Then, we’ll have walk-up registration after that,” she said, explaining why reservations are necessary. “We can only have 80 on the ice at a time, so if we already have that many on the ice when you arrive, you can’t get on until the next hour.
“I think that’s for the size (of the rink). You can only allow so many at a time and I think it has to do with the number of square feet per person. We haven’t sold out yet, but we’re close on some of the sessions.
“My phone has been blowing up all (Thursday) morning with online reservations, so, yes, I think this has taken off.”
Wright also noted that this will not be actual ice on which skaters will travel, although regulation ice skates will be used. She said this is a synthetic-type surface that is very slick. She also said that in the event of rain, the rink would continue being usable.
“It’s not going to rain!” she said. “I think we’re going to have great weather, as a matter of fact, for Merriment all the way through to the Christmas parade on Saturday.
The rink will remain open until 8 tonight. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2:15 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
