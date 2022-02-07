MURRAY – While Thursday’s ice storm brought down countless branches and limbs, there were few trees in the city limits that entirely succumbed to the weight of nearly a half inch of ice. Among the casualties was the majestic magnolia tree that graced the backyard of Bill and Kathy Kopperud’s historic Main Street home.
“We were very lucky that it fell in exactly the right direction,” Kathy said. “It missed our house, missed cars. I don’t know what our shed is going to look like, but that will be OK, too.”
“I’d been watching (the tree) all day, thinking, ‘Oh, it’s leaning more,’” Kathy said. “So, when I heard it start cracking, I knew what was happening.”
This was not the first tree the Kopperuds have lost since they bought their home in 1985, when the yard was dotted with mature trees.
“We had two big maples in the front yard. The biggest one fell during the 2009 ice storm. That sounded like an atomic bomb; it was the biggest noise I’ve ever heard besides a tornado,” Kathy recalled, but noted, by contrast, “This noise was more of a cracking bang.”
The magnolia was unique in that it split into two trunks at its base which, Kathy suspects, was the result of being struck by lightning when it was young. The tree’s most recent brush with death was, surprisingly, not the infamous 2009 ice storm; in fact, it was another a freak weather event that occurred two years prior.
Some may recall the spring of 2007, which brought abnormally warm temperatures in March that induced an early “bud break” for the trees in the region. That early warming was followed by an unusually late, and particularly harsh, freeze in April, which killed the new buds and caused widespread damage to trees across the region.
“About half of that tree’s leaves had just come out,” Kathy recalled. “We thought about cutting it then because it was so sparse, but I just couldn’t do it. So, we had all of the dead wood trimmed out of it.”
Kathy believes it was that pruning that saved the tree in 2009. In the years since, the tree rebounded and was, according to Kopperud, “a beautiful tree again.”
“That was its doom,” she said. “It was so full and so pretty; but being (split) into two trunks instead of one, it kind of leaned one way and leaned the other way and split apart.”
“It’s upsetting because it was a beautiful, old, historic tree,” Kopperud acknowledged, “but it is just a tree.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.