MURRAY – The case of a Marshall County 911 dispatcher charged with a felony count of identity theft and a misdemeanor count of harassing communications has been continued until next month.
Tonya Clevidence, 46, of Benton, is accused of identity theft after allegedly pretending to be the ex-wife of a man she was seeing. According to an affidavit from Detective Angel Clere with the Murray Police Department, Clevidence was allegedly using text messages and a Facebook account for about two years to impersonate the victim.
Clevidence was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Calloway District Court in order for Judge Randall A. Hutchens to decide whether or not there was enough evidence to forward the case to a grand jury. Clevidence’s attorney told Hutchens he had a pre-trial conference with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and Clevidence had decided to waive her right to have a preliminary hearing within 20 days.
Clevidence’s next court appearance is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
