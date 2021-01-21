MURRAY — Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes closed Wednesday’s monthly fiscal court meeting by chastising AT&T and other telecommunications companies for not doing more to provide reliable, high-speed internet access for county residents.
Imes has frequently expressed frustration that thousands of county residents have no access to adequate internet service, which he has said is not only inconvenient, but is a hindrance to economic growth and education, especially with children needing to participate in remote learning throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In a September interview with the Ledger & Times, he said that approximately a third of the county’s area is underserved, and at an estimated 4,400 homes, he said that amounted to about a third of the county’s residents as well. He said the most underserved areas are the Almo, Dexter and Hico communities. With those homes covering about 400 road miles, it is not cost-effective for most telecommunications to provide service to those homes, Imes said.
In a separate September interview with the Ledger & Times, Karen Jackson-Furman, chief operating officer for WK&T (West Kentucky & Tennessee) Telecommunications, said the Federal Communications Commission’s current definition of being served by high-speed internet is if a customer can achieve download speeds of at least 25 Mbps and upload speeds of at least 3 Mbps. She said WK&T had applied for a $5.54 million grant that would have come from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act. Jackson-Furman said WK&T had been planning to extend its fiber optic service to approximately 5,300 additional locations if the grant had been awarded.
Imes told the court on Wednesday that he recently learned that WK&T had not been awarded that grant, which seemingly brings the county to an impasse once again.
“I want the people of Calloway County to know that the last 2 1/2 years, we have worked tirelessly, diligently with everything we have been able to put together to try to get better internet service throughout the county,” Imes said. “We’ve contacted every major internet carrier. WK&T and Murray Electric System, to the extent that Murray Electric has been most cooperative in trying to get as many people (covered as possible). Especially (because of) COVID, I have a real, burning desire (for) teachers to be able to communicate with their classes when schools have been shut down.
“It’s been a real, real problem. We’ve got one-third of this county that has very poor service at best. I want to emphasize that number again. That’s 12,000 people in this county. Along with trying to teach school children, you have the lack of economic development opportunities in (parts of) the county. That is a considerable concern if you’re trying to create a home business or business on your property. You’re just not able to do it because the internet technology is just not here yet.”
Imes said that when the Kentucky Wired program was announced years ago when Steve Beshear was governor, there were a lot of promises that it would greatly aid parts of the state without broadband access. He said, though, that years later, he has not been able to tell any difference at all locally.
Imes said WK&T has been the only company to express any interest in helping the county solve this problem, and he said he has been particularly frustrated with the lack of response from AT&T when he has tried to contact the company.
“I guess I’m going out on a limb here, but I will say that AT&T as a corporation has done the people of Calloway County a tremendous disservice,” Imes said. “I am so deeply disappointed in them. As a (state) legislator eight years ago, I worked with them and did a deal where, if we didn’t make them run the line out 40 miles for a landline, then they in turn would come in and develop more internet service for the county. To that extent, I see no effort in the last seven years to do that.”
Imes also noted that the Christmas morning bomb explosion in downtown Nashville, Tennessee had caused major disruptions in the area’s 911 service and AT&T mobile service. He said the lack of “redundancy” meant there was no backup when service is disrupted.
After the conclusion of the meeting, Imes said he wanted to clarify that his comments about AT&T were directed to the corporate board and shareholders and not to the “day-to-day workers and folks that service their customers.”
The Ledger & Times requested a comment and spoke with a representative from AT&T on Wednesday, but the company did not issue a response to Imes’ comments before deadline.
The court approved the second reading of an ordinance to repeal the existing ordinance establishing a $1 telephone subscription fee to fund the county’s emergency 911 services. The new ordinance says this was necessary because the court recognizes that the “ever-increasing use and reliance on mobile phones and the decreasing existence of landline phones has resulted in the placement of an unfair burden of supporting Calloway County 911 on a disproportionately small segment of the citizens of Calloway County, Kentucky – namely, the elderly and businesses.”
A previously adopted ordinance determined that a 911 service fee imposed on each individual residential unit and commercial unit would result in “a more fair distribution of the burden of funding this service and create a more stable funding source.”
The court voted to accept two cable franchise agreements. Deputy Judge-Executive Gina Winchester said the county received bids from Murray Electric System and Charter Communications, which operates as Spectrum in Calloway County.
“Those will be franchise agreements; there’s no application fee and they’ll be good for seven years,” Winchester said. “(You voted) on two actual bids that we accepted by state statute. The reason that Mediacom, which is the other cable provider in our county, did not submit is because they already had an agreement with the county that runs through 2023.”
The court approved two 911 grant request from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO’s 911 telecommunicator (TAC Officer), Nathan Baird, first presented a $180,000 grant proposal that he is working on with Murray State University.
The second grant request was for a GIS (geographic information system) grant through the Department of Homeland Security. If awarded, Baird said it would require a 10% match from the county, which he estimated would be a $16,000-$17,000 expense.
Baird also requested a credit card specifically for 911 services to use. He said Winchester approves all his purchases ahead of time, so the administration would continue to be aware of every expenditure.
“Basically, we want to request a credit card so we can start purchasing stuff out of our fund,” Baird said. “911 of course has its own budget and its own revenue source, so rather than trying to have the fiscal court order supplies that we need and get reimbursed from 911, 911 would be able to just purchase those outright out of our own budget. Also, with our training and hotel stays and different stuff that we have, putting that on the county credit card with all the stuff they already have, there’s a lot of times it’s maxed out because all the training seems to happen at the same time.”
Gidget Manning, the county’s human resources manager and solid waste coordinator, presented the court with Animal Control Officer Emily Cook’s annual report. She said Cook and the staff at the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter had a difficult year because of COVID-19 restrictions, but the report showed that the shelter’s 2020 numbers had still managed to trend in a positive direction compared to 2019.
“They had more (animals) transferred and reclaimed than they had to euthanize, which is always what they work toward at the animal shelter,” Manning said. “So those percents were higher on the reclaimed and transferred and some of the adoptions, but the euthanasia was extremely lower for 2020. They just do a really good job. Anybody that’s ever had to call Emily for anything knows that she’s really passionate about her job and she gets it done, as well as (Shelter Director Darla Jackson). I just think they don’t get enough recognition sometimes as to what they do.”
The court adjourned the meeting in honor of Timmy Manning, who died Monday at the age of 53. Manning was a longtime volunteer with Calloway County Fire-Rescue and spent 17 years as a constable, Imes said.
In other business:
• The court voted to approve Jodi Hanneman to finish the unexpired term of Darrel McFerron on the Murray-Calloway Transit Authority. Imes said her term will end Oct. 16, 2023.
• Calloway County Jailer Ken Claud gave a summary on the jail’s activities for 2020. Imes said he had received many compliments from the public on the results of the jail’s inmate worker program.
