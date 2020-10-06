Imes discusses Tennessee 641 funding options with Henry County officials

MURRAY – Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes met with elected officials from Henry County, Tennessee Monday to advise them on seeking a federal grant to start widening U.S. 641 on their side of the border.
Henry County Mayor Brent Greer and Bruce Griffey – the state representative for Tennessee’s District 75, which includes Henry, Benton and Stewart counties – met with Imes in his office Monday morning. In addition to Deputy Judge-Executive Gina Winchester, they were joined on a telephone conference call by Paris, Tennessee Mayor Carlton Jerrell and Rob Goad, executive director of the Paris-Henry County Industrial Committee.
In December 2018, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office announced that Calloway County was a recipient of $23 million through a program called the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD). According to a late September update email from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 spokesman Keith Todd, the project is currently continuing at the south edge of Murray between U.S. 641-Business/Glendale Road and the Clarks River Bridge. The active work zone has two-way traffic running on the northbound lanes to allow reconstruction along the southbound lanes. The target completion date for this one-mile section is July 1, 2021.
Imes said an important part of securing the BUILD grant was that Calloway County and the City of Murray agreed to contribute $500,000 each. He said the county is paying down $50,000 on that amount each quarter. Greer said Henry County and Paris are hoping to replicate that effort on their side of the border by putting up close to a combined $1 million in matching funds. While U.S. 641 is a federal highway, it is also known in Tennessee as TN 54.
“It’s critical that we move in the same direction that local people in Kentucky did and partner with the state of Tennessee about providing the federal dollars to go along with the state and federal dollars that (Calloway County is) putting into the road,” Greer said. “It’s critical for the state to see that the local community has got that kind of buy-in, that we’re making a commitment in investment on a local basis. As (Imes) knows, it’s hard to come up with those local dollars, but it’s what our communities need to do. We need to let the federal government know that we think enough about the project that we’re willing to be a part of it.”
“The expansion and improvement of 641 (will help) commercial freight and trucking and will bring jobs and benefit the entire area, as well as (enhancing) safety,” Griffey said. “We’re going to get a better return on the dollars invested, so it’s important that Tennessee does what Kentucky has done to be able to get the funding to get the road improvement going.”
Greer said the Tennessee Department of Transportation is currently seeking public comments on widening 3.08 miles of U.S. 641, estimated to cost a total of $3.7 million. It is listed as Amendment #48 in Tennessee’s 2020-23 State Transportation Improvement Program and would extend from the Kentucky state line to Howard Road in Henry County. Greer said he, Griffey and other elected officials told TDOT a year ago that the project needed to be a five-lane project or four lanes at a minimum. He said TDOT originally was planning to start with three lanes, with the potential for the road to be expandable to a five-lane highway on a five-lane right-of-way.
“TDOT said, ‘We’re currently scheduled for improvement,’” Griffey said. “But we wanted to do expanded improvement on down the road. They wanted to split it up into phases. … If you do a three-lane now and then years later, they try to come back and expand it, you’ve lost a lot of cost value than you would if you had just done it as a four-lane or five-lane to begin with. It just makes a lot of economic sense all the way around to do it now.”
Greer added, “Our purpose of this meeting today is to ensure that we begin the road to the Kentucky project with a five-lane going all the way to Paris. We want to mirror the efforts the local communities made up here (in Calloway County) to put themselves in line for a BUILD grant.”
Imes said he and other local elected officials planned to do whatever they needed to support Henry County’s effort to apply for a BUILD grant.
“We’re going to be asking on their behalf, and our behalf too, the same people that supported our project to write letters of support both to our congressional delegation and the secretary of transportation, and also try to encourage (the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet), to the extent that they can, (to voice support).”
Griffey said Henry County officials hope to apply for around $25 million in federal funds. Imes told him and Greer to make sure to speak with Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation President Mark Manning, whom he said could detail every step taken toward securing the BUILD grant. Imes said Manning had been unable to sit in on Monday’s conference call.
On the call, Goad requested the crash data that was compiled from the state for Calloway County application. He said that since many of the same commercial trucks come through both Calloway and Henry counties on the same trip, much of the data could be applicable to Tennessee. Winchester said she would also give them the summary of the project proposal that was sent to state and federal officials in the lead-up to the awarding of the grant.
“The thing that stood out to me under ‘cost benefit summary’ – we targeted three areas: safety, economic competitiveness and environmental protection,” Winchester said. “There was one sentence in here that I think basically made the difference: ‘For a $40 million investment, you’re going to net $65 million in total cost benefit.’ That’s what you’ve got to do. You’ve got to come up with all that data that’s going to tell them how much money they’re going to save.”
Griffey said that if officials in Henry County can get an application submitted he and others are prepared to go to Washington, D.C. to meet with both Tennessee and Kentucky senators and representatives and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao to lobby for the project.
Griffey suggested having another conference call on Nov. 2 to discuss the issue further.
“You guys are the superstar success story, so we want to try to copy that as much as possible,” Griffey said with a laugh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.