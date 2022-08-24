MURRAY – While everyone is used to getting their county tax bill each year, they may not be familiar with how those taxes break down and where they go.

The Calloway County Fiscal Court last week passed the second reading of the ordinance that sets the 2022 county tax rates, which will remain the same as 2021. The tax on real property is 14 cents per $100 of assessed value. If someone were to pay the county tax on a $100,000 home, for example, the tax would be $140. The personal property tax is 16.08 cents per $100 of assessed value, and the tax for both motor vehicles and watercraft is also 14 cents. 