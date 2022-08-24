MURRAY – While everyone is used to getting their county tax bill each year, they may not be familiar with how those taxes break down and where they go.
The Calloway County Fiscal Court last week passed the second reading of the ordinance that sets the 2022 county tax rates, which will remain the same as 2021. The tax on real property is 14 cents per $100 of assessed value. If someone were to pay the county tax on a $100,000 home, for example, the tax would be $140. The personal property tax is 16.08 cents per $100 of assessed value, and the tax for both motor vehicles and watercraft is also 14 cents.
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said the annual tax bill is complicated, and the average person isn’t necessarily aware of the multiple entities that get a share of the total bill and how those funds are distributed. When taxpayers approach him about projects they are interested in seeing completed, most of them want the roads near their house maintained and they don’t understand why the county isn’t able to do more resurfacing each year, he said.
“When you talk about the tax bill, most people see there’s a bunch of items (but most don’t notice the details),” Imes said. “Let’s say your total tax bill that you write a check for to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is $1,000. The Calloway County government only gets 15% of that. You’ve got the schools, you’ve got the library, you’ve got the conservation district, you got Calloway County Fire-Rescue and a whole bunch of others, but Calloway County only gets 15% of that total $1,000 bill.
“So what that amounts to is this: you are paying Calloway County government $150. Out of that $150, we operate the road department, which is about 30%-33% of that. So basically, out of your $1,000 tax bill, the Calloway County Road Department gets about $50 out of that. Then the other approximately 65%-70% is general government, which is my office, the magistrates, the treasurer, the county attorney, the coroner – basically, all of the elected offices. Now, the sheriff and county clerk have other fees that supplement those, so they don’t live entirely out of our general fund money, but we do supplement those.”
Imes said he has tried to convey this message to county residents over the years, and he mentioned a recent example.
“I talked to a guy last week that said his tax bill was $1,400, and he was complaining about his road,” Imes said. “So I explained it to him that out of that $1,400, he would have paid about $75 to the road department. That is to fix potholes, to lay new asphalt, build bridges, clean out ditches, put new culverts in and all that. It costs us about $90,000 to pave a road. It can vary depending on the width of the road; it can vary between $75,000 and a little bit over $100,000.”
District 4 Magistrate Paul Rister recently delivered a presentation to the Calloway County Board of Realtors about county taxes and used Brooks Chapel Road as an example of why more roads can’t be paved at one time. The road is 4.5 miles and would cost $315,000 to pave in full in 2022 dollars. Rister said that, according to the Property Valuation Administrator’s Office, there are 93 properties on the road with a total assessed value of $5,984,472. Those properties produce $8,378 in county tax revenue, and the allocation for the road department is $2,932. With all that taken into account, Rister said it would take 107 years of tax collection from those 93 properties to be able to pay for the paving.
Imes said people also often want to know why the county chooses to pave the roads it does, and he said that is mostly based on traffic count, number of residents and school bus routes. He mentioned that someone recently asked why the county paved both sides of Brooks Chapel Road but not the middle, and he answered that the county wanted to get the most “bang for the buck” and the plan that was implemented benefited the largest number of people for the amount of money available.
According to the statistics compiled by Rister, the school tax makes up more than half (51%) of the total county tax bill. The others include county (15%), the Cooperative Extension Service tax (2%), the Health Department (3%), Public Library (6%), Conservation District (1%), state (13%) and fire (10%).
Rister added that the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office collects the taxes and then distributes it to all the different taxing districts. By law, CCSO keeps 4.25% as a fee for being the collector, which last year amounted to about $731,000, he said.
“This revenue helps fund their operation, but the county’s general budget also has to subsidize the SO budget another $1.2 million,” he said.
