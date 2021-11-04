MURRAY – Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes filed his paperwork to run for re-election Wednesday, saying there are still plenty of things he wants to accomplish in what would be his second full term.
Imes, a Republican, was appointed to the judge’s position by Gov. Matt Bevin in October 2018 after former Judge-Executive Larry Elkins – who had already decided not to run for re-election after nearly 20 years in office in order to run for state representative – resigned before his final term was over. Imes then won the election the following month, defeating Democrat James Gallimore.
“You can’t please everybody every time, but I’ve been very conscientious where we could help people and have been financially able to do so,” Imes said. “We’ve done that, whether it’s been roads or internet. I’ve scraped the barrel looking for grants and we’ve gotten extra money from the state for a road program in the last two or three years. We’ve gotten more (road funding) than we had in any 10-year period prior to that.
“There’s a lot of unfinished work, and like I said, I’ve tried to be conscientious about what I’m doing and to be frugal with the county’s money and still keep us moving in the right direction. There’s still lots to do and I don’t feel like we’ve got it all done. … I think we’ve got a bright future, but it’s going to take a lot of work. It’s like any new job; I’m about three years in now, and you still learn stuff every day and who to go to for what.”
Imes said he had previously served in various managerial positions in the executive branch of state government, as well as a county magistrate and state representative.
“Other than being a father, husband and grandfather, this has truly been the most rewarding job I have ever held, and I hope the voters will give me the opportunity to serve four more years. Our fiscal court team has dealt with severe weather and a pandemic that continues to occupy much of our time. But, working together and dealing with these problems with the courage of our convictions, commitment to the service of others, and a strong belief that it is our job to leave our little part of this world better than we found it, I am confident Calloway County will come out on the other side stronger than ever. I look forward with great optimism for the next term.”
