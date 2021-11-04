FRANKFORT – State Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) has filed for re-election as a candidate to represent the 5th Legislative District.
“It has been an honor and privilege to represent the people of Calloway and Trigg County in the Kentucky House,” Imes said in a news release. “I have filed to run for re-election to continue to be the conservative, pro-family, pro-business voice for our region.
“Two years ago, I asked people to trust me to put my life experience to work for them. We had to hit the road running as a legislature dealing with a pandemic. I have stood firmly against overreaching regulation of businesses by the state government, voting to rollback and limit intrusive executive powers. I have supported legislation making promote greater accountability and transparency in our election process; to provide a conduit for funds to ensure the expansion of broadband capacity to all Kentuckians, with an emphasis on rural Kentucky; and to make it easier for hospitals to use paramedics to provide basic services in an emergency situation.”
Imes was previously involved in the management of private businesses with her husband, Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes, and has worked in public health as well as the Calloway County Property Valuation Administrator’s office.
“I have a lifetime of experience as a spouse, parent, public servant, and now elected official,” Imes added. “I put that experience to work for the people of this community in Frankfort and in gathering information and bringing it home. I am asking people to give me the opportunity to represent their interests in Frankfort for two more years.”
