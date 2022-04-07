FRANKFORT – As the two-year state budget awaits Gov. Andy Beshear’s signature, Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) and Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray) are highlighting its funding for education, both at the K-12 and collegiate levels.
Although there weren’t designated raises for teachers included, Imes said the budget gives extra money to each school to use how they wish.
“We gave quite a bit of extra money to each school district, so they in turn can give teachers raises, and it’s also enough for any extra expenses that the schools might have too,” Imes said. “Jason Petrie, the chairman of (the Appropriations & Revenue Committee), said that in actuality, teachers are not state employees, and you don’t just have teachers (employed by school districts). You have the teachers’ aides, you have the janitors, you have the administrators.
“I think it’s another step toward local control. It should be up to each local school board to decide these raises. I don’t want them to ever think for a minute that we left them out because our teachers are very important, and I want to emphasize that.”
All-day kindergarten was funded in the current school year by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, but Imes said she had heard from many constituents that they wanted it to continue in the next budget, so she is glad that remained in the final version. In addition to providing all-day kindergarten across the state, Imes said the funding would also free up money that some districts – such as Murray Independent and Calloway County – were spending on the previously unfunded half of the day.
“As a result of that, that freed up money for each school district,” Imes said. “Because a lot of schools, especially around here, were having all-day kindergarten, but school districts were having to pay for the half day.”
Imes noted that the budget raises the SEEK (Support Educational Excellence in Kentucky) funding formula for public schools $100 each year, and Howell said that as a former school board member, he was happy to see that. The base SEEK amount will be $4,100 per pupil for 2022-23 and $4,200 for 2023-24.
“You know, 52% of this total budget is spent on education, and that’s a pretty significant commitment to public education,” Howell said, adding that $887 million had been allocated for the additional SEEK funding alone.
“We are excited to see an increase in funds from the legislature,” Calloway County Tres Settle said when reached for comment. “For decades, we have offered full-day kindergarten to our families but have only been funded for half by the state, so funding full-day kindergarten is necessary and welcomed. We are also grateful for the increase in per-pupil SEEK funding, as it will help offset our own increase in regular expenses due to recent inflation.”
Murray Independent School District Coy Samons was out of town Wednesday and was unavailable for comment. Both local districts are out for spring break this week.
In the area of postsecondary education, Howell said he was very glad to see funding included the final budget for a new $45.5 million School of Nursing and Health Professions building at Murray State University.
“It is something that is obviously sorely needed, not just because of the condition of the facilities at Murray State that need to be upgraded, but also the greater need for more nursing and related health care support. We also passed a bill to basically increase nursing slots across the state to try to put more supply into the system, and this will allow Murray State to continue to be competitive.
“It has a great nursing program. It’s hard to do everything well no matter who you are; regional universities do certain things better than others, and our nursing program here at Murray State has been really good statewide, and this building will allow it to continue on that path.”
The General Assembly is currently not in session during the governor’s veto period, but will reconvene next Wednesday and Thursday, April 13-14. During those last two days, legislators may choose to override gubernatorial vetoes, and will then adjourn the session at the end of the day April 14.
Editor’s note: Imes and Howell will discuss other notable aspects of the state budget in an upcoming story.
