FRANKFORT – Calloway County’s elected state legislators say the 2022-24 state budget currently awaiting Gov. Andy Beshear’s signature takes some significant steps toward modernizing the state’s tax code.
“On both sides of the aisle, people who have been (in Frankfort) a long time say that this is the best budget that they’ve ever seen,” said Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray). “… I think we’ve made the first step in modernizing the tax code in Kentucky, and I believe a lot of constituents have called for that.”
“We’re going to gradually eliminate the state personal income tax,” Imes continued. “(The changes to the code) will lower the state personal income tax incrementally over a period of years until it’s eliminated. The first decrease is measured against Fiscal Year 2021 performance and would lower the rate to 4.5% on Jan. 1, 2023. According to the best statistics that I have, an estimated $500 million will go in taxpayer pockets to be invested and spent in their local communities.”
Imes and Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray) explained that the income tax reductions and eventual elimination are not on a set timeline, but will be triggered by certain budgetary factors over the next few years.
“There are trigger points in there for revenue that balance out and trigger another reduction in income tax,” Howell said. “So that takes us down the first (steps). I can’t imagine that we won’t come back and tweak it some, but it sets us in a situation where we can make sure this is true revenue-neutral tax reform and that it doesn’t create deficits like what Kansas tried to do a few years ago.”
Howell said the General Assembly increased the state’s “rainy day fund” significantly in order to use that as a cushion for the tax reform as the transition from the personal income tax occurs over the next few years.
“We will be in place to hopefully take us more to a consumption-based tax and away from a state income tax,” Howell said. “Living here next to Tennessee, we see the benefits of that every day. It makes it very difficult to compete as a state with this income tax structure instead of a consumption-based tax structure. I was really glad to see us take the first step toward going down the road of real tax reform.”
Howell said he believes the budget is responsible in terms of how it uses the surplus created by the COVID-19 federal relief money the state received from the CARES (Coronavirus Aide, Relief and Economic Security) Act and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
“There are two things that are difficult in the budget process: not having enough money or having too much,” Howell said. “But I was really glad to see us take the more fiscally responsible angle on this. We paid off additional pension liability; we’re set to make a $422 million payment each year to the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System (KTRS) for pension funding, and we put an extra $1.25 billion in there, and then another $887 million for the additional SEEK (Support Education Excellence in Kentucky) formula.
“So we put close to $2 billion extra into KTRS, which is the most underfunded of all (the retirement pensions). I think that’ll help us down the line get this back on solid financial ground. It’s like with your home mortgage; if you throw an extra payment or two in there early on, it really reduces the term of the mortgage. This doesn’t work exactly like that, but conceptually, it works like that.”
Howell said the budget designates $75 million of the ARPA funds for the Tourism Recovery Fund. He added, though, that the tourism industry in this area wasn’t hurt as badly by the pandemic as some others because it is so outdoors-oriented. He said another $150 million will go toward significant state park renovations, which he noted would help the parks in the lakes area.
Imes said she was proud to report that the budget includes raises for Kentucky State Police and state government employees and does not include any tax increases. Howell said the raises will be an average of 8% the first year and 12% the second. However, the Personnel Cabinet will over see that process, so some will get more and some will get less depending on how they are evaluated, he said.
In addition to the across-the-board raises for state employees, Howell said the budget includes an extra $2,400 for social workers. This is in addition to Beshear’s executive order that gave social workers a 10% raise in December.
“The people that do those jobs support our weakest and most vulnerable kids, and it’s a hard job,” Howell said. “It is a very difficult job emotionally as well. In addition to the funding to make their pay more competitive, (out of respect for) what they do for us, we put basically a sabbatical year (in place). They have an option every four years where there are certain things that they can do outside of (their usual) arena and still get paid their regular salary.
“Money doesn’t cure all evils, but the burnout rate on these men and women that are doing this job is really high. This is one of the things that some studies have shown would hopefully reduce that burnout. It’s not enough to just have enough social workers. It’s like any other business; you need experienced people as well, and it’s very difficult. Sometimes we focus on the pay, but it’s more than the pay. These are human beings dealing with some inhuman situations at times, and the mental health component for their job is really important and its one that I think society and government has failed to address properly. We’re very hopeful that this will help some of them that need to step away for a little bit to be able to do their job effectively.”
The General Assembly is currently not in session during the governor’s veto period, but will reconvene next Wednesday and Thursday, April 13-14. During those last two days, legislators may choose to override gubernatorial vetoes, and will then adjourn the session at the end of April 14.
