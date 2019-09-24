MURRAY — Citing the very dry, sometimes windy, conditions of the past several weeks, Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes Monday issued an executive order that effectively imposes a ban on open burning.
The ban went into effect at noon Monday and shall remain in effect until further notice.
In issuing the order, Imes sai the conditions are leading to extraordinary fire hazards, with the biggest threat coming in areas containing woods or brush. He also said weather forecasts currently indicate that no prolonged rainfall is expected with the dry pattern continuing.
“These conditions endanger the public health and safety and threaten the natural resources of the commonwealth,” he said, also noting that wood/brush fires can quickly exhaust the firefighting resources of the county.
The order includes four parts. First is the ban on open burning, followed by notice that Calloway County Fire-Rescue is authorized to request state and federal assistance, if necessary, to minimize human suffering, restore public services and to alleviate unanticipated financial obligations on state and local government resulting from this emergency.
The next measure listed is that all law enforcement personnel shall enforce this order, followed by the final point, which states that “any person who violates the ban on open burning established in this executive order shall be subject to penalties provided under Kentucky Revised Statute 39A.990 and/or such penalties as are provided under state law.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.