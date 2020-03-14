MURRAY – Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes issued an executive order Friday about local government acting in a responsible manner in times of crisis and public emergency.
The order is to heed the directions and recommendations of the Calloway County Health Department and governor of Kentucky, as well as other local officials about COVID-19.
In addition, it states that it is not only the duty of local government of Calloway County to provide services to its citizens, but also to keep in mind its duty to protect the health of those citizens.
Employees of local government of Calloway County, according to administrative code, may use sick leave or paid vacation for the additional purpose to care for sick or non-sick family and employees of local government of those who are over 60 years old or those who are more susceptible to COVID-19 for the purpose of limiting self to the public. However, those who have exhausted paid sick leave may use leave without pay for the purpose stated before until the order is lifted.
It is encouraged that elected county officials continue to provide public services, but it is up to them to determine their public attendance.
If you are needing to visit a local government office, it is recommended to call first to check if the office is open and to check if the matter can be handled over the phone. Most local government questions or matters can be handled over the phone.
Antonia Faulkner, Calloway County Clerk, states that the County Clerk’s Office will be open but to expect limited staff and possibly long lines. Some of the County Clerk’s services, such as car tags, can be done online through drive.ky.gov or over the phone at (270) 753-3923.
“The Executive Order is to reaffirm that your local government is operating and will remain open and available to the public,” Imes said. “However, it is asked for the protection of officials and employees that if you are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 to please refrain from visiting these locations in an effort to limit possible contamination.”
For more information about this topic, please contact the Judge Executive’s Office at (270) 753-2920.
