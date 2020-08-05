MURRAY — Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes sent a letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior last week proposing that the federal government locate the planned National Garden of American Heroes in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. While he said he has heard some opposition from descendants of former Between the Rivers residents, Imes said the important thing to him is not the specific location, but that he advocates for additional tourism in this area.
On July 3, President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing a task force to oversee a park of statues that would be named the National Garden of American Heroes with the intention that it would be opened for public access prior to the 250th anniversary of the proclamation of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 2026. The order says the National Garden should be composed of statues, including those of John Adams, Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton, Daniel Boone, Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain, Henry Clay, Davy Crockett, Frederick Douglass, Amelia Earhart, Benjamin Franklin, Billy Graham, Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, Martin Luther King, Jr., Abraham Lincoln, Douglas MacArthur, Dolley Madison, James Madison, Christa McAuliffe, Audie Murphy, George S. Patton Jr., Ronald Reagan, Jackie Robinson, Betsy Ross, Antonin Scalia, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Harriet Tubman, Booker T. Washington, George Washington, and Orville and Wilbur Wright.
“The National Garden should be located on a site of natural beauty that enables visitors to enjoy nature, walk among the statues, and be inspired to learn about great figures of America’s history,” the order reads. “The site should be proximate to at least one major population center, and the site should not cause significant disruption to the local community.”
Imes said he received an invitation from Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt to submit a proposal, which was due by Friday, July 31.
“It is with the enthusiasm that I submit the following suggestion for the (first) recommendation and the attached document listing 15 reasons why the National Garden of American Heroes should be located in the beautiful Land Between the Lakes,” Imes said in the letter. “Although this property is not in Calloway County, it borders us to the east and covers six surrounding counties and two different states. Throughout my tenure as a State Representative and now as the Calloway County, KY Judge/Executive, I have worked to find an answer to what is needed in that area to bring more visitors and economic development to a vast land totally under-utilized for many years. President Trump’s idea seems to be the perfect fit.”
Imes also suggested that former Vice President Alben W. Barkley might also make a good addition to the list of statues. He listed 15 reasons why LBL would be a good location for the National Garden, including that it is federally owned property managed by the U.S. Forest Service covering 26.6 square miles and bordered on both sides by “300 miles of natural shoreline beauty” with Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley. He also cited nearby infrastructure, including the new four-lane bridges over the lakes, and said LBL averages 1.7 million visitors annually.
During the administration of President John F. Kennedy, the area known as Between the Rivers was condemned by the federal government and residents were told they had to move away from their homes in order for the land to become a national recreation area. Though residents were given some compensation, many families had lived there for generations and many descendants are still angry about their families being forced to move. Imes acknowledged that some former Between the Rivers residents and descendants are opposed to the idea of putting a new monument in LBL because of the fear of commercialization of the land. In addition to LBL, he thought Fort Heiman and many other places in the area might also be a suitable location.
“Basically, you could put the (National Garden) anywhere in Calloway County or Marshall or Lyon or Trigg or anywhere,” Imes said. “I was just looking at land that was already publicly owned because that makes it easier to acquire and work through the (logistics).”
Imes added, “There are still a lot of hard feelings about the way the government came in and took people’s homes. That’s still in a lot of families’ minds, and I understand and appreciate that. That wasn’t the objective of this (proposal) at all. … There was quite a bit of conflict and hard feelings, and (many Between the Rivers descendants) despise the federal government for doing what they did, the way they did it and the way they treated people in doing it.”
Imes noted that his proposal was likely one of thousands submitted to Bernhardt, so he did not know what the chances were that anything would come of it. He said if the Department of the Interior did express interest and came to look at the land, alternative sites could be discussed at that time.
