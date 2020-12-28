FRANKFORT – After being elected in November to represent the 5th District in the Kentucky House of Representatives, Mary Beth Imes said she is looking forward to the start of her first General Assembly on Jan. 5. With a budget to pass and many other issues on the forefront because of COVID-19, it should prove to be a flurry of activity.
As the 5th District representative, Imes, a Murray Republican, will represent all of Calloway County and a large portion of Trigg County. She said she recently submitted a list of four House committees on which she would like to serve, and she was assigned to three of those. House Speaker David Osborne recently announced that Imes will serve on the Agriculture and Local Government committees, as well as the Elections, Constitutional Amendments and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee.
Imes said that although her husband, Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes, served for several terms in the same seat, being a lawmaker herself is certainly a new experience. One of the most pressing and immediate challenges will be passing a budget, which is normally done only in even-numbered years when there is a 60-day session. However, because of the unpredictable state revenues that came along with the COVID-19 pandemic, the General Assembly only passed a one-year budget in 2020.
“I’ve been up to Frankfort twice already for (Legislative Research Commission) training and a retreat to learn how to do everything,” Imes said. “I watched Kenny with all of that, but I haven’t been on that side of it before, so it is going to be different. This is a short session, so we have 30 days and we have a lot to do. They passed a one-year budget last year because of COVID-19, so that will be the first thing on our agenda, to get the budget taken care of. It’s strange times with the virus and all the lockdowns and the economy. It’s going to be an interesting session, to say the least. I’m sure I’m going to get a fast and hard initiation.”
Imes said she is excited about the committees to which she has been assigned. According to a news release from the House Republican Caucus, the House Agriculture Committee deals with matters that pertain to crops, livestock, poultry and their marketing; tobacco; stockyards; agricultural cooperatives and marketing associations; agriculture weights and measures (including those used in grocery stores), veterinarians, the state and county fairs; and amusement parks.
“Agriculture is a big thing here in Calloway and in Trigg County,” Imes said. “Richard Heath from Graves County is the chairman, so the committee has lots of representation down in this area to help with the ag industry. I also know Richard and (his wife) Ruth very well.”
Elections, Constitutional Amendments and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee members consider legislation that pertains to proposed amendments to the Kentucky Constitution, state and local elections, candidate qualifications and election finance. With the changes to the ways elections were administered this year because of the pandemic, this committee could see a lot of activity. Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican originally from Paducah, recently proposed that the legislature should make some election changes permanent, including allowing several days for early voting, keeping the absentee ballot request portal that was created this year, keeping the “cure process” used to fix ballots where the voters made mistakes and having a smaller number of “vote centers” where anyone can vote instead of a large number of small individual precincts.
“One of the things that interested me about the committee is that I think there will be some election changes because of what he had to go through with COVID-19,” Imes said. “I think people seemed like they were really receptive to the early voting.”
Finally, the Local Government Committee members consider legislation that deals with the officers, organization, governing and financing of city and county governments. Committee members are also responsible for how state laws address the administration of public works and public safety programs. Obviously, this is an subject to which Imes has had a great deal of exposure, with her husband now at the head of county government and having also previously served as a magistrate.
“I think I can be very beneficial to our local government, city and county,” Imes said. “I’ve seen firsthand some of the things that the city and county have had to go through, especially this year. I’ve seen firsthand how some of the state law affect us locally.”
“Committee assignments are always a difficult task, but more so this year because we have an exceptional class of first-term legislators, as well as the veteran lawmakers who have proven experience shaping good long-term public policy,” Osborne said in the HRC release. “The House Majority Caucus remains committed to making this state the best place to live and work. While the pandemic may have forced us to shift focus for now, we are still committed to our long-term mission.”
With these appointments, Imes “is in a position to positively impact not only her district but our entire commonwealth,” the HRC release said. “The legislature is scheduled to convene the 2021 Regular Session on Jan. 5. While the state budget will dominate the agenda, legislators are also expected to devote time to legislation aimed at strengthening the economy and addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s response to it.”
“It is such a privilege to serve the people of my district in Frankfort,” Imes said in the HRC release. “These are my friends and neighbors and I am committed to providing the service that this community needs in Frankfort.”
While there are many issues the General Assembly will need to consider this session, Imes said she believes it is critical that legislators do whatever they can to fix the state’s unemployment system. With so many people unexpectedly out of work or with reduced income this year because of pandemic-related restrictions and closures, the system has been strained like never before.
“Hopefully our economy will bounce back after the vaccine, but I know there are families I have heard from that still are waiting on their unemployment,” Imes said.
In the lead-up to the session, some Republican elected officials have voiced their desire to reign in some of the governor’s powers, saying that some of Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive orders establishing coronavirus-related restrictions went too far. Imes said she thinks much of the disagreement comes from legislators believing other elected state officials besides the governor have a role to play in a time of crisis.
“What I have heard (from other elected representatives) is that we have more than just that one (executive) branch that is in charge, and that branch has not asked for help,” she said. “I have heard other representatives talk about the fact that each of us representatives knows their area better than somebody in Frankfort would know it, and they just were willing to help out in any way they could. So I think that is something (the General Assembly) will address, that it will not be left up to one person to make these major decisions. I think that is the kind of legislation they’re looking at right now.”
