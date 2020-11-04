MURRAY – Republican Mary Beth Imes will be the 5th District’s new state representative after defeating Democrat Shannon Davis-Roberts Tuesday.
The 5th District includes the entirety of Calloway County and a portion of Trigg County, and both candidates are from Murray. Incumbent Republican Larry Elkins decided not to run for a second term in Frankfort, and Imes publicly announced her candidacy last December.
According to KET, Imes received 14,847 votes (68.8%) in the district compared to Davis-Roberts’ 6,719 votes (31.2%).
According to the unofficial vote count from the Calloway County Clerk’s Office, Imes received 11,533 votes (67.06%) in Calloway County out of a total of 17,199 votes and Davis-Roberts received 5,666 votes (32.94%). According to KET, Imes received 3,314 votes (75.89%) in Trigg County compared to Davis-Roberts’ 1,053 votes (24.11%).
“I’m humbled and honored at all the encouragement and the support that I’ve had; I’ve been blown away and overwhelmed with it,” Imes said. “I’m excited too that I am the first woman to be a state legislator in Calloway and Trigg County, and with this being the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment (allowing women to vote), that makes it even more special.”
Imes said she thinks the COVID-19 pandemic and current high unemployment rate is weighing heavily on everyone’s minds, with many Kentuckians having had problems receiving benefits after so many businesses had to close in March. She said she thinks legislators will need to take a hard look at the state’s unemployment system and figure out what has worked and what hasn’t so it can be improved to better serve citizens.
Imes added that since the General Assembly only passed a one-year budget budget this year because of the pandemic, passing the next budget will be a major challenge as the session begins in January.
“We’re so pleased for Mary Beth,” said Calloway County Republican Party Chair Vickie Travis. “We’ve all known her for years and know the way she’s lived her life, and for her to rise up and be willing to serve in this way, I think has just been great. I think her record and the way she has lived her life has spoken and she is going to do a great job as a state representative.”
Greg DeLancey, the GOP chair for Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District, added he was happy to see Imes win a clear victory.
Davis-Roberts said she was proud of the race she ran.
“I’m really honored that I could be a voice for the nearly 7,000 people that did vote for me,” she said. “It’s been a great learning experience and a lot of the ideas I had have gained traction. … I’m going to keep working in my private life to promote these values that I believe so much in, and I could not be more grateful for the experience that I’ve had.”
Davis-Roberts said her numbers were comparable to other Democrats who have run for the same seat in the past, so with this being her first run for office, she was glad to not lose any ground even if her party didn’t gain as much ground as she had hoped.
“It’s a really ‘red’ area, and I love the people here and I love the land, and I’m just going to keep working for these values, and I just appreciate the support I did get,” she said.
Calloway County Democratic Party Chair David Ramey noted that it was a challenge for a candidate new to politics to make an impact on voters during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With COVID and not being able to knock on doors and not being able to have rallies, that really changes a lot about how you can and can’t campaign,” he said. “Shannon was a little bit behind the 8-ball because of the name recognition of her opponent.”
Although Imes has not run for office before, voters might have known her name, as she is married to Kenny Imes, who held the same seat for several years before successfully running for Calloway County judge-executive in 2018. Ramey added that it was “a pretty tough night” for Democrats in legislative races across Kentucky.
“We’ll live and learn and move on and look forward to 2022,” he said.
