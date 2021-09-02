FRANKFORT – The recent Kentucky Supreme Court ruling upholding new laws limiting a governor’s power in issuing emergency executive orders in situations like the COVID-19 pandemic has state lawmakers watching closely to see if Gov. Andy Beshear calls a special session in the next few weeks.
On Aug. 21, the Kentucky Supreme Court unanimously reversed a decision by Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd that stopped enforcement of the new legislation passed by the 2021 General Assembly, according to Kentucky Today. The temporary injunction issued by Shepherd kept the four pieces of legislation limiting the governor’s powers from taking effect, but the Supreme Court ruling instructed Shepherd to dissolve the injunction.
KT reported that in the high court’s 34-page decision, the justices noted that the Franklin Circuit Court emphasized that “the Governor has alleged irreparable injury to his constitutional powers and made preliminary showing that the bills impair the exercise of his constitutional duty. …These findings are largely unsupported by sound legal principles because they are occasioned by erroneous interpretations of the constitutional authority of the Governor and law. As a result, we find that the trial court’s issuance of injunctive relief was improper.”
Since that ruling was handed down almost two weeks ago, Beshear has been considering whether or not to call lawmakers back to Frankfort for a special session to take action related to the pandemic. As reported by Kentucky Health News – an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky’s School of Journalism and Media – Senate President Robert Stivers appeared on Lexington’s WKYT-TV Sunday to talk about what the Republican-controlled legislature might consider if Beshear, a Democrat, calls a special session.
The legislature has the power to nullify the emergency regulation the Beshear-appointed members of the Kentucky Board of Education issued on Aug. 12 requiring all students and staff in public schools to wear face masks for the rest of the school year. On WKYT’s program “Kentucky Newsmakers,” Stivers said the General Assembly might decide to let local school boards decide mask policy, rather than follow KBE’s regulation.
“I can see that very seriously happening, because we’ve had certain school systems where you have had very successful responses without a mask mandate,” Stivers said, adding that local school officials “understand what needs to be done, whatever that may be, in their district … You might see protocols that say, as long as you’re at this stage (of coronavirus infection rates), it is a local level, but if it gets above a certain area, you have certain guidances that you have to follow.”
State Rep. Mary Beth Imes of Murray, a Republican representing Kentucky’s 5th House District, was in Frankfort Wednesday to attend several interim committee meetings. Although no date has yet been proposed, she said legislators are preparing for the strong possibility of a special session, and she expected it to be “sooner than later.”
“I think there is a very real likelihood of a special session,” Imes said. “The way I understand it, the 13th (of September) is when all the emergency orders expire.”
With the Kentucky Supreme Court ruling and separation of powers in mind, Imes said she would like to see executive, legislative and judicial branches work together to combat COVID-19.
“I think President Stivers said it well: ‘(The high court’s ruling) in no way diminishes the seriousness of the virus. We still want to do what we can do,’” Imes said.
Imes said that although there has been debate about whether or not the General Assembly would consider instating a new mandate for wearing face masks in public places in light of the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant and the new records being set in the last few days for coronavirus cases across Kentucky, she didn’t think that was something most elected state officials would want to do.
“I don’t think you’ll see this legislature making a mask mandate,” she said. “Personally, I think it needs to be locally decided. It’s not a one-size-fits-all. What’s going on in Jefferson County might not affect Calloway County. So I think that should be something left up to our local elected officials.”
State Sen. Jason Howell of Murray, a Republican representing Senate District 1, said it’s premature to decide what COVID-related measures he might or might not support if a special session were called, but he also wants to see much more open and collaborative communication between the Governor’s Office and the legislative branch. One of the more frustrating gaps in communication for him has been what he sees as a lack of transparency from the Governor’s Office on exactly what health information is being used to guide the decisions on executive orders.
“To my knowledge, no one in the legislature has ever been privy to any of the data that this governor has been using to make these decisions,” he said. “So apparently, that is now going to be part of the process and he’s going to start sharing data – despite our members’ requests to be involved in any way in the past. Up until the Supreme Court ruled, all of those requests have been rebuked by this governor, but now I think this has forced his hand and he’s actually going to have to cooperate. I’ll be interested in seeing what some of the data actually shows. As for the special session, that’s up to (the governor).”
Even with the Kentucky Supreme Court ruling on the matter, Beshear’s state of emergency declaration will continue to be in effect for at least a few more days. According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Judge Shepherd held a status hearing last Thursday, Aug. 26, and is waiting to hear from Beshear and legislative leaders on how they are working together on a new set of COVID-19 emergency orders before he dissolves his previous injunction against the laws passed in the 2021 legislative session. Shepherd said he would follow the Supreme Court’s instructions for him to dissolve the injunction, but first wants to hear what plans the governor and legislature might be making, and he set the date of Tuesday, Sept. 7, for both parties to report back to him.
“Judge Shepherd (last week) had a hearing on this, and he’s going to leave everything in place for now and have everybody report back on Sept. 7,” Howell said. “Both sides will have to be back before the judge to basically have an update on where we are before he will dissolve the restraining order per the Supreme Court’s instruction.
“There are elements of cynicism and realism in everything involving (COVID), but I think that probably Judge Shepherd’s actions in holding onto (his previous injunction) are legitimate. Most of us don’t know a lot about (Beshear’s decisions regarding executive orders) because we’ve never been allowed access to the information, but a lot of the federal actions have state actions that tie in with that, and I would expect there needs to be some continuity for some of the executive orders, both for federal assistance and federal guidelines and then state guidelines as well.
“For instance, for extending workers’ compensation protection for frontline workers – if the legislature decides to go forward with that, you wouldn’t want the judge to dissolve the executive order creating that (protection), call us into special session a week later, have us pass something to approve that … but then there’s a two or three-week gap where the frontline workers wouldn’t have workers’ comp access if they had a COVID issue. So there are some procedural reasons, I think, why some things need to be in place before the judge dissolves the restraining order. That’s my understanding of it.”
Asked for a response to Stivers’ Sunday interview, Beshear told Kentucky Health News in an email, “Every public health agency from the CDC to every local health department in Kentucky, as well as the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, and education organizations across the country know the science is clear. Universal masking is the only safe, responsible way to have in-person learning at this time. This will be a major test of the General Assembly but there is only one right answer. If school districts are not required to or choose not to mask, we will see thousands of quarantines, more sickness amongst kids, and a depleted workforce that doesn’t show up to work because their child has to stay home.”
