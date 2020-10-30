MURRAY —The home stretch of the 2020 general election has arrived in Calloway County and there are now three days left for anyone wishing to cast an early ballot to take advantage of that opportunity.
This week’s voting continues through Saturday, with the Miller Courthouse Annex in downtown Murray being available to any registered voter from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Then, on the other side of that, there is one more day for early voting and that is Monday, which is a fact that may be getting lost to voters, perhaps because of the Saturday session.
That is the normal in-person absentee voting deadline for all Kentucky elections. The hangup may be that this is the first time it is believed that Saturday sessions have ever been used in this fashion for an election candidates from multiple political parties.
“We want to make sure everyone remembers that. We don’t want anyone who doesn’t want to go to a polling place Tuesday to have to do that,” said Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner of the extra in-person early vote session on Monday. The actual election day is on Tuesday, but with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, early voting is being encouraged this year as a means of preventing large crowds at polling places.
“We want everyone to be safe with this.”
Speaking of safe, anyone with a physical disability is being encouraged to use what would probably be considered to be the back entrance at the Miller Annex This is located adjacent to a parking lot that is between the Annex and an apartment complex at the intersection of South Third and Maple streets. The parking lot is accessible from Maple.
The back entrance does not have steps, where the front entrance along South Fourth Street has a few steps.
“They’ve marked those with orange tape, kind of on the edges, but people have still been tripping on them,” said Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes, who has an up-close view of all of the activity surrounding the early voting because his office is located mere foot from the entrance to the large room where ballots are cast.
“They really need to use that back entrance because if you need to use a wheelchair or walker or something like that, there are no steps and you can just come right on in with no problem. We want everyone to have the best opportunity they can to be able to come here and cast their vote.”
The back entrance also has a handicap-accessible ramp.
Traffic has been heavy so far, Faulkner said. At the end of Thursday’s session at the Annex, 8,447 voters had cast in-person ballots, with 831 of those cast on Thursday alone. The two Saturday sessions so far have drawn more than 600 voters so far.
Meanwhile, mail-in balloting is also continuing. Faulkner said her office has sent 4,500 ballots to voters in the county. So far, voters have returned about 3,800 of them. That version of voting is different from the in-person in that any ballot postmarked on Tuesday will be counted in the overall vote total. Those can also be taken to a drop box at the Calloway County Courthouse through 6 p.m. Tuesday, the same time as the polls will close. Faulkner said last week that she believes the number of ballots that will fall into the postmarked-on-Tuesday group will be very low, although there could be enough to affect some local races, such as Murray City Council and Hazel City Council, which have a large number of candidates, where vote totals could be tight.
