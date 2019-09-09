MAYFIELD — Mayfield police report that a two-vehicle wreck that occurred Friday and involved a driver from Murray sent three people to a hospital.
In a news release, Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent said Mayfield officers responded to the intersection of KY 80 East and the Dick Castleman Bypass after receiving a call of a vehicle collision involving injuries. Upon arrival, officers observed two vehicles in the middle of the intersection, each having sustained what Kent described as major damage.
At that point, officers were able to talk to the drivers of each vehicle, who were identified as Jessica Willis, 24, of Benton, and Daren Pingel, 44, of Murray.
Kent said their statements were taken, as were those of witnesses to the wreck. From that information, officers determined that Willis, whose vehicle also contained two young children as passengers in the back seat, was headed north on KY 97, where it meets KY 80 East. Police said Willis had the green light to make a left turn onto KY 80, traveling west.
At the same, time, Pingel was headed east on KY 80 and, Kent said, looked away for a moment. Pingel’s vehicle then struck that of Willis on the driver’s side of her vehicle.
Kent said Willis was observed as having minor cuts and bruises, while Pingel did not appear to be injured. The children in Willis’ vehicle were later determined to be 9 years old and 4 months old, respectively, and had been properly restrained in their seats. Willis and the two children were taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield for treatment of minor injuries.
