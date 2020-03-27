MURRAY — The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital has partnered with the Murray State University Institute of Engineering and several individuals to produce hundreds of face shields for hospital personnel to wear while fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Keith Travis, chief philanthropic officer for the Foundation, said Kent Campbell had recently heard the hospital needed face shields for its physicians to safely treat patients with the COVID-19. Campbell got in touch with Keith with the idea to start making the shield – which has a clear front face guard and a frame on the inside to hold the shield on the head – using 3D printers. Travis thought it was a good idea, so he put him in touch with Danny Claiborne, the chair of Murray State’s Institute of Technology.
“I said, ‘Let’s try it,’ and he did not know Danny Claiborne, so I introduced him to Danny,” Travis said. “Kent’s got a couple of 3D printers, and it turns out Murray State has 15 of them. So they made us a couple of prototypes, and they work. There’s probably 50 cents of material in each mask, and the last time (MCCH’s) materials management checked on them (to buy from a supplier), they were running at about $30 apiece.”
Travis said the shield itself can be made from a transparency sheet designed for overhead projectors. Then the shield frame is sculpted by the printers from high performance plastic.
Campbell said he and his friend Jason Klotz are employed by the Murray software company TapLogic and are both currently working from home. He said he has two 3D printers at home while Klotz has one.
“We are lucky enough to be able to work from home right now because we’re programmers, and we are into the 3D printing hobby,” he said. “We had been talking back and forth and we had seen these projects online where people had been making things for the medical field in order to help with the problem we’re having right now, so we started looking around and found this face shield that seemed like a quick print and an easy one.
“We first started looking at nationwide projects, and there’s a lot of people from the 3D printing community that are coming together and doing all this stuff, but then we started thinking about, ‘What can we do locally?’ I’ve known Keith for a little while – he’s actually a friend of my parents – and I called him up and told him about it and he got me in touch with Danny Claiborne, who then got me in touch with (Rudy Ottway, the program coordinator for Engineering Graphics and Design in Murray State’s Institute of Technology). Rudy made a test version and took it to the hospital and they liked it.
“We’ve ramped up production. Jason and I are both printing as fast as we can, and I think we’re going to try for a weekly delivery to the hospital. They said they wanted as many as we could print, so we’re just going to keep going for a while.”
Claiborne said Ottway and Clay Doron, an engineering graphics and design junior from Murray, are working on producing as many as 300 face shields to meet the hospital’s emergency needs. He said the shield frames are being printed in the Institute of Engineering’s rapid prototype lab, and they started with the goal of producing about 30 per day until the immediate needs are met. However, on Thursday, they were able to produce about 60 shields, he said.
“Murray State is printing hundreds of them … I’ve known Keith at the hospital for years, and so Keith and I had been talking about other protective gear that our college is providing them – masks and some gloves – but we’re printing the face shields as we speak. We’re printing about five an hour, and they ordered about two or three hundred of them, so we’re trying to produce that large volume for them as quickly as possible.
“We already have the materials on campus and use them in our classes in our program, so it’s something we’ve had and we’ll continue producing until we run out of materials. Hopefully, we’ll be able to produce the number that they need, at least on the front end of this, and then see what we can do long-term.”
