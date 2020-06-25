DOVER, Tenn. – The National Park Service has concluded its investigation into the June 10 vandalism to a Confederate monument at Fort Donelson National Battlefield, a unit of the National Park Service.
According to Fort Donelson Superintendent Brian McCutchen, “The investigation, and relevant tips proved of benefit, and we thank the public for their interest and sharing as they have. The matter has now been referred to the office of the United States Attorney.”
Vandalism to the monument consisted of graffiti spray painted on the lower segment of the monument, on a portion of the bronze soldier, and on the surrounding viewing area. A monument conservation specialist from the Chickamauga-Chattanooga National Military Park arrived soon after discovery of the vandalism and began cleaning efforts, utilizing special conservation product and techniques to the historic stone and bronze structure, a Fort Donelson spokesperson said.
“The monument and its surrounding landscape have reopened to public access. The removal of surface graffiti was very successful, and we are monitoring for ‘ghosting’ of paint that may appear on the stone. If needed, we will arrange for appropriate follow-up treatment,” according to McCutchen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.